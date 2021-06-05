Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment: 8438 Vacancies to be Filled, Check Updates @police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment: Good News for the candidates looking for Police Job under Rajasthan State. Rajasthan government is going to fill 8438 vacant post of Constable in the state. According to media reports, Mr. Ashok Gehlot, The Chief Minister of Rajasthan has recently approved the recruitment of 8438 constable posts in Rajasthan Police. These appointments will be done over the next two years. 4438 vacancies will be filled in 2021-22 and 4000 for the year 2022-23. This is the golden opportunity for the youngsters looking for jobs in Rajasthan. Candidates should not miss the opportunity and keep visit this paper for all the latest updates on Rajasthan Police Vacancy 2021 or official website -police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Currently, the recruitment of 5438 constable posts in the Police Department is under process. Other than this, approval has also been given for the appointment of 438 other posts of Challani Guard.

Candidates seeking to apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment should be 10th class passed from recognized board. The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 23 Years. Candidates check more details below on the basis of previous year recruitment.

.Rajasthan Police Constable Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Constable (General): Candidate must be 10th Class passed from a recognized Board.

Constable (RAC/ MBC): Candidate must be 08th Class passed from a recognized Board.

Constable Driver: Candidate must be 10th Class passed from a recognized Board and holding a valid Driving License (LMV/ HMV).

Physical Eligibility

Common Area

Male

Height - 168 cm

Chest : 81 cms (5 cm expansion)

Female

Height - 152 cm

Weight : 47.5 kgs

Sahariya tribals of Bara district

Male

Height - 160 cm

Chest : 74 cms (5 cm expansion)

Female

Height - 145 cm

Weight : 43 kgs

Selection Process for Rajasthan Constable Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Test Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test Medical Test Document Verification Final Merit List

More details will be updated, once the notification is released

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Pattern

There will be 150 objective type questions:

Topics No of Questions Total Marks Time Reasoning and Basic Knowledge of Computers 60 30 2 hours General Knowledge & Science & Technology and Current Affairs 35 17.5 Knowledge about crimes against women & children legal provisions/rules relating to it 10 05 Rajasthan General Knowledge 45 22.5

Each question will be of 0.5 Marks. There will be negative marking also for answering wrong answers.

How to Apply Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 through the online mode.