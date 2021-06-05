Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment: 8438 Vacancies to be Filled, Check Updates @police.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan government is going to fill 8438 vacant post of Constable in Police Department in the state. Details Here

Created On: Jun 5, 2021 17:12 IST
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment
Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment: Good News for the candidates looking for Police Job under Rajasthan State.  Rajasthan government is going to fill 8438 vacant post of Constable in the state. According to media reports, Mr. Ashok Gehlot, The Chief Minister of Rajasthan has recently approved the recruitment of 8438 constable posts in Rajasthan Police. These appointments will be done over the next two years. 4438 vacancies will be filled in 2021-22 and 4000 for the year 2022-23. This is the golden opportunity for the youngsters looking for jobs in Rajasthan. Candidates should not miss the opportunity and keep visit this paper for all the latest updates on Rajasthan Police Vacancy 2021 or official website -police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Currently, the recruitment of 5438 constable posts in the Police Department is under process. Other than this, approval has also been given for the appointment of 438 other posts of Challani Guard. 

Candidates seeking to apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment should be 10th class passed from recognized board. The age of the candidates should be between 18 to 23 Years. Candidates check more details below on the basis of previous year recruitment.

.Rajasthan Police Constable Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: 

  • Constable (General): Candidate must be 10th Class passed from a recognized Board.
  • Constable (RAC/ MBC): Candidate must be 08th Class passed from a recognized Board.
  • Constable Driver: Candidate must be 10th Class passed from a recognized Board and holding a valid Driving License (LMV/ HMV). 

Physical Eligibility

Common Area

Male

  • Height - 168 cm
  • Chest : 81 cms (5 cm expansion)

Female

  • Height - 152 cm
  • Weight : 47.5 kgs

Sahariya tribals of Bara district

Male

  • Height - 160 cm
  • Chest : 74 cms (5 cm expansion)

Female

  • Height - 145 cm
  • Weight : 43 kgs

Selection Process for Rajasthan Constable Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Written Test
  2. Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test
  3. Medical Test
  4. Document Verification
  5. Final Merit List

More details will be updated, once the notification is released

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam Pattern

There will be 150 objective type questions:

Topics

No of Questions

Total Marks

Time

Reasoning and Basic Knowledge of Computers

60

30

2 hours

General Knowledge & Science & Technology and Current Affairs

35

17.5

Knowledge about crimes against women & children legal provisions/rules relating to it

10

05

Rajasthan General Knowledge

45

22.5

 Each question will be of 0.5 Marks. There will be negative marking also for answering wrong answers.

How to Apply Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply for Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2021 through the online mode.

 
