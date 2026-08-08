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Rama Medical College Kanpur Cutoff 2026: Expected NEET UG Closing Ranks

By Mohd Salman
Last Updated: Aug 8, 2026, 13:55 IST

Check Rama Medical College's expected cutoff 2026, which is created based on historical counselling data; this will help candidates in evaluating their chances for an MBBS seat, covering essential details for private medical college aspirants in Uttar Pradesh

Rama Medical College Kanpur Cutoff 2026: Expected NEET UG Closing Ranks
Rama Medical College Kanpur Cutoff 2026: Expected NEET UG Closing Ranks

Rama Medical College Kanpur Cutoff 2026: The Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling process is moving into key registration and choice-filling phases; thousands of medical aspirants across the state and country are evaluating their choices for medical colleges as per the ranks secured by them in NEET 2026.
Among the top private medical colleges in UP, the Rama Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Kanpur, is the top choice for students who want strong clinical exposure, standard infrastructure, and an established patient load.

Rama Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Closing Ranks

Candidates who are aiming for an MBBS seat at Rama Medical College, Kanpur, for the 2026-27 academic session must check the expected cut-off marks and closing ranks before filling out the choices. Candidates can check the table below for the Rama Medical College Cutoff 2026, which is prepared based on previous years' analysis

Category

Expected Cutoff 2026

General / Unreserved (UR)

180,000 - 230,000

OBC (Open State)

220,000 - 280,000

SC (Open State)

300,000 - 380,000

ST (Open State)

400,000 - 500,000

Rama Medical College Cutoff 2026: Previous Year Trends

As per the previous year's, the closing rank of the general category was 212392 in 2025, whereas for the OBC category it was around 245000. Candidates can check the table below for Rama Medical College's previous year cutoff

Category

2025 Closing Rank (AIR)

2024 Closing Rank (AIR)

2023 Closing Rank (AIR)

General / Unreserved (UR)

212,393

110,000 - 120,000

216,451

OBC (Open State)

245,000 (Approx)

140,000 - 160,000

235,000 (Approx)

SC (Open State)

310,000 (Approx)

220,000 - 240,000

315,000 (Approx)

ST (Open State)

420,000 (Approx)

250,000 - 300,000

410,000 (Approx)

How Are the 2026 Expected Cutoffs Calculated?

Cutoffs are not guesswork; they are calculated based on the previous year's counselling data. Candidates can check the details below.
The All India Rank (AIR) plays a major role in determining the NEET UG cutoffs. The AIR is the primary metric, whereas score ranges serve as a secondary baseline.
Rama Medical College Kanpur offers 150 MBBS seats annually. Any shift in the seat matrix directly impacts round closing trends.
When state fee regulators revise tuition fees, closing ranks fluctuate as students adjust choices based on affordability.
Historical counselling records show Rama Medical College, Kanpur, consistently ranking among the top 8–12 private medical institutions in Uttar Pradesh during open management counselling

Also Check,

Era Lucknow Medical College Expeted Cutoff 2026

Rama Medical College Kanpur: College Overview

The Rama Medical College, Kanpur, was established in 2008 as a private medical college under the Rama University. Candidates can check the details below

Particular

Details

Institute Name

Rama Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Kanpur

Established Year

2008

Affiliating University

Rama University, Kanpur

Approval / Recognition

National Medical Commission (NMC) & Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

College Type

Private Medical College

Campus Location

Mandhana, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

MBBS Seat Intake

150 Seats

Course Duration

4.5 Years + 1 Year Mandatory Rotatory Internship

Admission Gateway

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG)

Counseling Authority

Director General, Medical Education and Training (DGME), UP (upneet.gov.in)

Eligibility Criteria

10+2 with PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) & a minimum 50% aggregate (40% for SC/ST/OBC)

Annual Tuition Fee (MBBS)

Rs 1,519,895 / year

Hostel Fee (Annual)

Rs 202,125 / year

One-Time Refundable Security

Rs 300000

Miscellaneous Charges

Rs 94,160 / year

Hospital Bed Capacity

750+ Teaching Beds

Average Daily OPD Intake

1,100+ patients per day

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive - Editorial

Mohd Salman is a Senior Content Expert with over 6.5 years of experience in the education industry. He has a successful track record of building and scaling major content categories for exams such as SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. With his technical background, Salman connects editorial strategy with product innovation. Currently, he is driving the conceptualisation and development of interactive digital tools such as Rank Predictors and College Predictors for high stake competitive national examinations such as JEE, NEET and MBA.

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First Published: Aug 8, 2026, 13:55 IST

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