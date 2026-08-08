Rama Medical College Kanpur Cutoff 2026: Expected NEET UG Closing Ranks
Check Rama Medical College's expected cutoff 2026, which is created based on historical counselling data; this will help candidates in evaluating their chances for an MBBS seat, covering essential details for private medical college aspirants in Uttar Pradesh
Rama Medical College Kanpur Cutoff 2026: The Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling process is moving into key registration and choice-filling phases; thousands of medical aspirants across the state and country are evaluating their choices for medical colleges as per the ranks secured by them in NEET 2026.
Among the top private medical colleges in UP, the Rama Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Kanpur, is the top choice for students who want strong clinical exposure, standard infrastructure, and an established patient load.
Rama Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Closing Ranks
Candidates who are aiming for an MBBS seat at Rama Medical College, Kanpur, for the 2026-27 academic session must check the expected cut-off marks and closing ranks before filling out the choices. Candidates can check the table below for the Rama Medical College Cutoff 2026, which is prepared based on previous years' analysis
|
Category
|
Expected Cutoff 2026
|
General / Unreserved (UR)
|
180,000 - 230,000
|
OBC (Open State)
|
220,000 - 280,000
|
SC (Open State)
|
300,000 - 380,000
|
ST (Open State)
|
400,000 - 500,000
Rama Medical College Cutoff 2026: Previous Year Trends
As per the previous year's, the closing rank of the general category was 212392 in 2025, whereas for the OBC category it was around 245000. Candidates can check the table below for Rama Medical College's previous year cutoff
|
Category
|
2025 Closing Rank (AIR)
|
2024 Closing Rank (AIR)
|
2023 Closing Rank (AIR)
|
General / Unreserved (UR)
|
212,393
|
110,000 - 120,000
|
216,451
|
OBC (Open State)
|
245,000 (Approx)
|
140,000 - 160,000
|
235,000 (Approx)
|
SC (Open State)
|
310,000 (Approx)
|
220,000 - 240,000
|
315,000 (Approx)
|
ST (Open State)
|
420,000 (Approx)
|
250,000 - 300,000
|
410,000 (Approx)
How Are the 2026 Expected Cutoffs Calculated?
Cutoffs are not guesswork; they are calculated based on the previous year's counselling data. Candidates can check the details below.
The All India Rank (AIR) plays a major role in determining the NEET UG cutoffs. The AIR is the primary metric, whereas score ranges serve as a secondary baseline.
Rama Medical College Kanpur offers 150 MBBS seats annually. Any shift in the seat matrix directly impacts round closing trends.
When state fee regulators revise tuition fees, closing ranks fluctuate as students adjust choices based on affordability.
Historical counselling records show Rama Medical College, Kanpur, consistently ranking among the top 8–12 private medical institutions in Uttar Pradesh during open management counselling
Also Check,
Rama Medical College Kanpur: College Overview
The Rama Medical College, Kanpur, was established in 2008 as a private medical college under the Rama University. Candidates can check the details below
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Institute Name
|
Rama Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Kanpur
|
Established Year
|
2008
|
Affiliating University
|
Rama University, Kanpur
|
Approval / Recognition
|
National Medical Commission (NMC) & Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
|
College Type
|
Private Medical College
|
Campus Location
|
Mandhana, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
|
MBBS Seat Intake
|
150 Seats
|
Course Duration
|
4.5 Years + 1 Year Mandatory Rotatory Internship
|
Admission Gateway
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG)
|
Counseling Authority
|
Director General, Medical Education and Training (DGME), UP (upneet.gov.in)
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
10+2 with PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) & a minimum 50% aggregate (40% for SC/ST/OBC)
|
Annual Tuition Fee (MBBS)
|
Rs 1,519,895 / year
|
Hostel Fee (Annual)
|
Rs 202,125 / year
|
One-Time Refundable Security
|
Rs 300000
|
Miscellaneous Charges
|
Rs 94,160 / year
|
Hospital Bed Capacity
|
750+ Teaching Beds
|
Average Daily OPD Intake
|
1,100+ patients per day
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