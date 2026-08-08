Rama Medical College Kanpur Cutoff 2026: Expected NEET UG Closing Ranks

Rama Medical College Kanpur Cutoff 2026: The Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling process is moving into key registration and choice-filling phases; thousands of medical aspirants across the state and country are evaluating their choices for medical colleges as per the ranks secured by them in NEET 2026.

Among the top private medical colleges in UP, the Rama Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Kanpur, is the top choice for students who want strong clinical exposure, standard infrastructure, and an established patient load.

Rama Medical College Cutoff 2026: Expected Closing Ranks

Candidates who are aiming for an MBBS seat at Rama Medical College, Kanpur, for the 2026-27 academic session must check the expected cut-off marks and closing ranks before filling out the choices. Candidates can check the table below for the Rama Medical College Cutoff 2026, which is prepared based on previous years' analysis