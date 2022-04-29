Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2022 (Released) @rbi.org.in, Download Link Here

RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released by Reserve Bank of India on its official website @rbi.org.in. Check how to download RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2022 link, steps and exam details below here.

Created On: Apr 29, 2022 15:43 IST
Modified On: Apr 29, 2022 15:44 IST
RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2022 Released Download Link Here

RBI Assistant Cut Off 2022: The Reserve Bank of India is conducting the RBI Assistant 2022 Exam for eligible Indian citizens to fill up 950 vacancies of Assistant post in the RBI. The RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 was successfully held on 26th & 27th March 2022 during which candidates shared that the exam was Easy to Moderate and candidates shared that they were able to make 84 to 92 overall good attempts. RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 consisted of three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability.

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 will now appear for the RBI Assistant Mains 2022 on 8th May 2022. The RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2022 is available for download from 28th April 2022 till 8th May 2022. The RBI Assistant Mains 2022 will consist of 5 sections: Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge.

The RBI Assistant 2022 Exam is a three-staged selection process: Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam, and Language Proficiency Test. In this article, we have shared the RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Link and How to Download Instructions for 950 Assistant vacancies.

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Important Events

Important Dates

RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Start Date

17th February 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Registration Last Date

8th March 2022

Online Application and Payment of Fee

17th February 2022 to 8th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Admit Card

21st March 2022 to 27th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Exam Date

26th & 27th March 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Prelims Result Date

21st April 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Admit Card

28th April 2022 to 8th May 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam Date

8th May 2022

RBI Assistant 2022 Exam Pattern

RBI Assistant 2022 Mains Exam

Name of Tests (Objective)

No of Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

Test of Reasoning

40

40

30 Minutes

Test of English Language

40

40

30 Minutes

Test of Numerical Ability

40

40

30 Minutes

Test of General Awareness

40

40

25 Minutes

Test of Computer Knowledge

40

40

20 Minutes

Total

200

200

135 Minutes

 

RBI Assistant Mains 2022 Admit Card

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the RBI Assistant Prelims 2022 will now appear for the RBI Assistant Mains 2022 on 8th May 2022. The RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2022 is available for download from 28th April 2022 till 8th May 2022. The call letter should be brought with you to the examination venue along with your recent passport size photograph duly pasted on it. (Preferably the same photograph as was as uploaded). Reporting time and venue address of the examination given in the call letter.

RBI Assistant Mains 2022 Admit Card – How to Download

At the login page, candidates will be required to enter the Registration No/ Roll No and Password/ DOB at the required places to download the Call Letter. The Registration No and Password were generated at the time of registration and were also sent to the candidate immediately upon successful registration.

RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2022

