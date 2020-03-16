RBI Assistant Prelims Scorecard 2020 released @rbi.org.in: Get direct link of Marksheet here

RBI Assistant Marksheet & Scorecard 2020 has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on its official website rbi.org.in. Candidates who appeared for RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 exam can download their marksheet now and know their scores. The last date to download the RBI Assistant Scorecard is 13th June 2020. The marksheet or the score card contains the overall scores of the online prelims exam along with the sectional marks obtained English Language, Reasoning Ability and Numerical Ability. In this article, we have shared the direct link below from where candidates can check and download the mark sheet of RBI Assistant Prelims.

Download RBI Assistant Marksheet & Score Card of Prelims Exam - Direct Link

RBI Assistant Prelims Cut Off 2020

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the results of the prelims exam on March 3, 2020. Candidates who have been declared as pass in the exam will have to appear for RBI Assistant Mains 2020 exam to get recruitment as Assistants. The Mains examination will be conducted on March 29, 2020 (Sunday). The time of the exam and the address of the exam centre will be communicated through the RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2020. The RBI is expected to release the admit card in a day or two.

Let’s now have a look at the complete process to check and download the marksheet of RBI Assistant Prelims exam:

How to download RBI Assistant Score Card or Marksheet 2020?

Step 1: Visit rbi.org.in >> Opportunities@RBI

Step 2: Click on Results menu

Step 3: Visit “Marksheet of Preliminary exam...”

Step 4: Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code

Step 5: Marks will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the PDF

Candidates have access to check their marks online till June 13th, 2020.

Check RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2020

When will RBI release Mains Admit Card 2020?

RBI is expected to release the RBI Assistant Mains Admit Card 2020 soon at rbi.org.in. Candidates will get all the information regarding the exam on their hall tickets or admit cards including the exam date and time. Also, important exam related instructions will also be provided in the admit cards.