RBI Bank Assistant Pre Exam Marks 2026 OUT, Check Marks at rbi.org.in, Get Direct Link Here
The Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Bank Assistant Pre-Exam Marks 2026 on rbi.org.in. Get the direct download link and other important details here.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially released the RBI Bank Assistant Pre Exam Marks 2026 on its official website, i.e., rbi.org.in. Those candidates who appeared for the prelims exam can now check their marks on the official website using their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth. Candidates should note that the marks are only available till August 30, 2026. The RBI, along with the marks, has also released the category -wise, state-wise and sectional cutoff marks for the RBI Bank Assistant 2026.
RBI Bank Assistant Pre-Exam Marks 2026 Direct Link to Apply
Those candidates who appeared for the Prelims and Mains exam of the RBI Bank Assistant 2026 will be able to check their pre-exam marks by visiting the direct link given below:-
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RBI Bank Assistant Pre-Exam Marks 2026
Key Highlights of RBI Bank Assistant Pre-Exam 2026
The RBI Bank Assistant Exam 2026 was conducted to fill the vacant Assistant positions across various regional offices in India. Following the declaration of the qualifying status list earlier, the RBI has released the detailed mark sheet of the candidates. Given below are some of the key highlights of the RBI Bank Assistant 2026:-
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Features
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Highlights
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Conducting Body
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The Reserve Bank of India
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Post Name
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Bank Assistant
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Official Website
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rbi.org.in
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Total Number of Vacancies
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650
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Login Credentials
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Registration or roll number and password or date of birth
How to Check the RBI Assistant Prelims Marks 2026?
Candidates can check their marks for the RBI Assistant Prelims 2026 by following the simple steps given below:-
- Go to the official website of the Reserve Bank of India at rbi.org.in
- Look for the Opportunities@RBI link and click on it.
- Go to the Current Vacancies tab and select Results there.
- Look for the link titled Marksheet of Preliminary Exam for Recruitment of Assistant.
- Enter the registration number or roll number and password or date of birth along with the security captcha.
- Click on Submit to display your section-wise score, overall score, and category cutoff marks.
- Download and save a copy for future use.
Details Mentioned on RBI Scorecard 2026
Candidates can directly access the login page through rbi.org.in. Once the candidates log in, they should review the following details:-
- Candidate’s name and roll number
- Applied Zone, Region, and Category
- Sectional Marks obtained (English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning)
- Total aggregate marks obtained
- Region-wise and Category-wise Cutoff Marks
If the candidates notice any discrepancy in their basic credentials, they should contact the recruitment helpline number immediately and get it corrected.
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