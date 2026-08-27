RBI Bank Assistant Pre Exam Marks 2026 OUT, Check Marks at rbi.org.in, Get Direct Link Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially released the RBI Bank Assistant Pre Exam Marks 2026 on its official website, i.e., rbi.org.in. Those candidates who appeared for the prelims exam can now check their marks on the official website using their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth. Candidates should note that the marks are only available till August 30, 2026. The RBI, along with the marks, has also released the category -wise, state-wise and sectional cutoff marks for the RBI Bank Assistant 2026.

RBI Bank Assistant Pre-Exam Marks 2026 Direct Link to Apply

Those candidates who appeared for the Prelims and Mains exam of the RBI Bank Assistant 2026 will be able to check their pre-exam marks by visiting the direct link given below:-