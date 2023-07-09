RBI Grade B Expected Cut Off 2023: Minimum Qualifying Marks, Previous Year Cut off

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2023: Get the expected RBI Grade B cutoff marks here. Check the qualifying marks for each category from the previous year, the exam analysis and the difficulty level

RBI Grade B Expected Cut off 2023: RBI Garde B is a highly competitive examination conducted every year in three phases and many students appear in this exam. This RBI successfully conducted phase 1 of the examination on July 9, 2023, and here we have come up with an expected cut off prepared as per the exam experience shared by candidates.

According to various sources, the RBI Grade B 2023 exam is found to be on the moderate side as compared to the previous year. Candidates can check here the expected RBI Grade B Cut off 2023 to check the possibilities of their selection for the next phase of the examination.

Expected RBI Grade B Cut Off 2023

The RBI Grade B cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for RBI Grade B 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.

Category Expected Cut-Off (Maximum Marks 200) General To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon

Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary cutoff we do not claim that this is the actual cutoff, the cutoff may vary according to the actual number of attempts, and difficulty level.

What is the RBI Grade B Cut Off?

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2023 is the minimum mark that the candidate needs to score in order to get to the next phase of the examination. ICAR has conducted the examination for a total of 802 vacancies for the post of RBI Grade B posts.

Factors Determining RBI Grade B Cut Off 2023

There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the RBI Grade B 2023 cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being biased. Some of the factors are listed below:

Number of vacancies available

The difficulty of the exam

Number of Applicants

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022: Phase 1

RBI has released the RBI Grade B Cut Off Marks with the release of RBI Grade B Score Card 2022. On its official website, the RBI has published the Grade B Cut Off 2022 for the Phase I exam for Grade B Officer General. Check by category and section. Cut-Off scores for the preliminary exam for RBI Grade B are listed in the table below.

RBI Grade B Prelims Cut Off 2022

Section Category GENERAL/UR EWS OBC SC ST PwBD (OH/HI/VH/MD) GENERAL AWARENESS (Maximum Marks = 80) 12 12 8 6.25 6.25 6.25 REASONING (Maximum Marks = 60) 9 9 6 4.75 4.75 4.75 ENGLISH LANGUAGE (Maximum Marks = 30) 4.5 4.5 3 2.25 2.25 2.25 QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE (Maximum Marks = 30) 4.5 4.5 3 2.25 2.25 2.25 TOTAL SCORE/ Aggregate (Maximum Marks = 200) 63.75 63.75 60.25 55.25 50.75 49.75







RBI Garde B Mains Cut Off 2022

In the table below we have tabulated the RBI Garde B Mains Cut Off 2022 as released by the conducting body

Category Cut-Off General 171.25 EWS 171.25 OBC 167 SC 150.5 ST 150.25 PwBD 150.25

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2021: Phase 1

RBI has released the RBI Grade B Cut Off Marks with release of RBI Grade B Score Card 2021. On its official website, the RBI has published the Grade B Cut Off 2021 for the Phase I exam for Grade B Officer General. Check by category and section. Cut-Off scores for the preliminary exam for RBI Grade B are listed in the table below.

Subject UR EWS OBC SC ST PwBD General Awareness 16 16 12 10.25 10.25 10.25 Reasoning 12 12 9 7.75 7.75 7.75 English Language 6 6 4.5 3.75 3.75 3.75 Quantitative Aptitude 6 6 4.5 3.75 3.75 3.75 Total Score/ Aggregate 66.75 66.75 63.75 53.5 52.75 52.75

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2021: Phase 2 and Final

Below we have tabulated the phase 2 and final cut off as released by conducting body for General Posts

Exam Stage RBI Grade B Final Cutoff 2021 for General Post Gen OBC SC ST EWS PwBD Phase II (Out of 300 marks) 187.75 187.75 167.5 166.75 187.75 166.75 (HI, LD, MD) 169.75 (VI) Phase II and interview (Out of total 375 Marks) 252.25 241.25 212.25 205.25 218.25 Gen-226 OBC-223.75

Final Cut Off for DEPR Posts

Exam Stage RBI Grade B 2021 Final Cutoff for DEPR GENERAL OBC SC ST EWS PwBD Aggregate cutoff marks in Paper-I (Objective Test of Economics) of written exam for candidates whose Paper-II (Descriptive Type Test) were assed (Out of 100 marks) 47.83 42.83 40.83 40.83 47.83 40.83 (LD) 47.83 (HI, VI, MD) Aggregate cutoff marks in Paper I, II and III taken together in written exam for shortlisting the candidates for interview (Out of 300 marks) 183.17 172.83 162.17 162.17 183.17 162.17 (No candidates shortlisted for interview phase) Aggregate cutoff marks in the written exam (Paper I, II and III) and interview taken together (out of 375 marks) obtained by the last recommended candidate 249.83 220.83 186.34 No candidate shortlisted for interview phase 208.01 No candidate shortlisted for interview phase

Final Cut Off for DSIM Posts

Exam Stage RBI Grade B 2021 Final Cutoff for DSIM Gen OBC SC ST EWS PwBD Aggregate cutoff marks in Paper I (Objective type test on Statistics) of written exam for candidates whose Paper II (Descriptive type test) were assessed (Out of 100 marks) 46.67 46.67 39.67 39.67 46.67 39.67 (HI, MD) 46.67 (LD, VI)-As no vacancy reserved Aggregate cutoff marks in Paper-I, II and III taken together in written exam for shortlisting candidates for interview (out of total 300 marks) 164.67 157.33 143.67 143.67 164.67 143.67 (No candidate shortlisted for interview phase) Aggregate cutoff marks in written exam (Paper-I, II and III) and interview taken together (Out of 375 marks) obtained by the last recommended candidate 236 195.75 169.67 181.33 219.33 No candidate shortlisted for interview phase

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis

we have shared the RBI Grade B exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of topics, and subtopics. Check out the article to read about the RBI Grade B Exam Analysis.

What is the Syllabus of RBI Grade B?

Candidates should always refer to the official RBI Grade B syllabus to get an understanding of the subject, topic-wise weightage, etc. for all the phases. Check the RBI Grade B syllabus for all the subjects

What is the Salary of RBI Grade B?

RBI Grade B candidates get very lucrative compensation. The salary RBI Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 55,200/-p.m. in the pay scale of Rs. 55200-2850(9)-80850-EB-2850 (2) - 86550-3300(4)-99750.Presently, the monthly RBI Grade B Officer Salary is Rs 1,08,404/- (approximately). Read here for more about RBI Grade B Salary