RBI Grade B Expected Cut Off 2023: Minimum Qualifying Marks, Previous Year Cut off

RBI Grade B Expected Cut off 2023: RBI Garde B is a highly competitive examination conducted every year in three phases and many students appear in this exam. This RBI successfully conducted phase 1 of the examination on July 9, 2023, and here we have come up with an expected cut off prepared as per the exam experience shared by candidates.
According to various sources, the RBI Grade B 2023 exam is found to be on the moderate side as compared to the previous year. Candidates can check here the expected RBI Grade B Cut off 2023 to check the possibilities of their selection for the next phase of the examination.
Expected RBI Grade B Cut Off 2023
The RBI Grade B cut off 2023 will be declared with the release of the final result of the examination. In this article, we have shared the expected cut off for RBI Grade B 2023 as per the exam experience shared by the candidates and experts.
|
Category
|
Expected Cut-Off (Maximum Marks 200)
|
General
|
To be updated soon
|
EWS
|
To be updated soon
|
OBC
|
To be updated soon
|
SC
|
To be updated soon
|
ST
|
To be updated soon
Note: Based on the feedback received, this is the preliminary cutoff we do not claim that this is the actual cutoff, the cutoff may vary according to the actual number of attempts, and difficulty level.
What is the RBI Grade B Cut Off?
RBI Grade B Cut Off 2023 is the minimum mark that the candidate needs to score in order to get to the next phase of the examination. ICAR has conducted the examination for a total of 802 vacancies for the post of RBI Grade B posts.
Factors Determining RBI Grade B Cut Off 2023
There are many factors that are kept in mind while deciding the RBI Grade B 2023 cutoff marks. The cutoff makes it easier for authorities to release the result without being biased. Some of the factors are listed below:
- Number of vacancies available
- The difficulty of the exam
- Number of Applicants
RBI Grade B Cut Off 2022: Phase 1
RBI has released the RBI Grade B Cut Off Marks with the release of RBI Grade B Score Card 2022. On its official website, the RBI has published the Grade B Cut Off 2022 for the Phase I exam for Grade B Officer General. Check by category and section. Cut-Off scores for the preliminary exam for RBI Grade B are listed in the table below.
|
RBI Grade B Prelims Cut Off 2022
|
Section
|
Category
|
GENERAL/UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwBD (OH/HI/VH/MD)
|
GENERAL AWARENESS
(Maximum Marks = 80)
|
12
|
12
|
8
|
6.25
|
6.25
|
6.25
|
REASONING
(Maximum Marks = 60)
|
9
|
9
|
6
|
4.75
|
4.75
|
4.75
|
ENGLISH LANGUAGE
(Maximum Marks = 30)
|
4.5
|
4.5
|
3
|
2.25
|
2.25
|
2.25
|
QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE
(Maximum Marks = 30)
|
4.5
|
4.5
|
3
|
2.25
|
2.25
|
2.25
|
TOTAL SCORE/ Aggregate
(Maximum Marks = 200)
|
63.75
|
63.75
|
60.25
|
55.25
|
50.75
|
49.75
RBI Garde B Mains Cut Off 2022
In the table below we have tabulated the RBI Garde B Mains Cut Off 2022 as released by the conducting body
|
Category
|
Cut-Off
|
General
|
171.25
|
EWS
|
171.25
|
OBC
|
167
|
SC
|
150.5
|
ST
|
150.25
|
PwBD
|
150.25
RBI Grade B Cut Off 2021: Phase 1
RBI has released the RBI Grade B Cut Off Marks with release of RBI Grade B Score Card 2021. On its official website, the RBI has published the Grade B Cut Off 2021 for the Phase I exam for Grade B Officer General. Check by category and section. Cut-Off scores for the preliminary exam for RBI Grade B are listed in the table below.
|
Subject
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwBD
|
General Awareness
|
16
|
16
|
12
|
10.25
|
10.25
|
10.25
|
Reasoning
|
12
|
12
|
9
|
7.75
|
7.75
|
7.75
|
English Language
|
6
|
6
|
4.5
|
3.75
|
3.75
|
3.75
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
6
|
6
|
4.5
|
3.75
|
3.75
|
3.75
|
Total Score/ Aggregate
|
66.75
|
66.75
|
63.75
|
53.5
|
52.75
|
52.75
RBI Grade B Cut Off 2021: Phase 2 and Final
Below we have tabulated the phase 2 and final cut off as released by conducting body for General Posts
|
Exam Stage
|
RBI Grade B Final Cutoff 2021 for General Post
|
Gen
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
PwBD
|
Phase II (Out of 300 marks)
|
187.75
|
187.75
|
167.5
|
166.75
|
187.75
|
166.75 (HI, LD, MD)
169.75 (VI)
|
Phase II and interview (Out of total 375 Marks)
|
252.25
|
241.25
|
212.25
|
205.25
|
218.25
|
Gen-226
OBC-223.75
Final Cut Off for DEPR Posts
|
Exam Stage
|
RBI Grade B 2021 Final Cutoff for DEPR
|
GENERAL
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
PwBD
|
Aggregate cutoff marks in Paper-I (Objective Test of Economics) of written exam for candidates whose Paper-II (Descriptive Type Test) were assed (Out of 100 marks)
|
47.83
|
42.83
|
40.83
|
40.83
|
47.83
|
40.83 (LD)
47.83 (HI, VI, MD)
|
Aggregate cutoff marks in Paper I, II and III taken together in written exam for shortlisting the candidates for interview (Out of 300 marks)
|
183.17
|
172.83
|
162.17
|
162.17
|
183.17
|
162.17 (No candidates shortlisted for interview phase)
|
Aggregate cutoff marks in the written exam (Paper I, II and III) and interview taken together (out of 375 marks) obtained by the last recommended candidate
|
249.83
|
220.83
|
186.34
|
No candidate shortlisted for interview phase
|
208.01
|
No candidate shortlisted for interview phase
Final Cut Off for DSIM Posts
|
Exam Stage
|
RBI Grade B 2021 Final Cutoff for DSIM
|
Gen
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
PwBD
|
Aggregate cutoff marks in Paper I (Objective type test on Statistics) of written exam for candidates whose Paper II (Descriptive type test) were assessed (Out of 100 marks)
|
46.67
|
46.67
|
39.67
|
39.67
|
46.67
|
39.67 (HI, MD)
46.67 (LD, VI)-As no vacancy reserved
|
Aggregate cutoff marks in Paper-I, II and III taken together in written exam for shortlisting candidates for interview (out of total 300 marks)
|
164.67
|
157.33
|
143.67
|
143.67
|
164.67
|
143.67 (No candidate shortlisted for interview phase)
|
Aggregate cutoff marks in written exam (Paper-I, II and III) and interview taken together (Out of 375 marks) obtained by the last recommended candidate
|
236
|
195.75
|
169.67
|
181.33
|
219.33
|
No candidate shortlisted for interview phase
RBI Grade B Exam Analysis
we have shared the RBI Grade B exam analysis to provide detailed insights into the reasonable attempts, difficulty levels of topics, and subtopics. Check out the article to read about the RBI Grade B Exam Analysis.
What is the Syllabus of RBI Grade B?
Candidates should always refer to the official RBI Grade B syllabus to get an understanding of the subject, topic-wise weightage, etc. for all the phases. Check the RBI Grade B syllabus for all the subjects
What is the Salary of RBI Grade B?
RBI Grade B candidates get very lucrative compensation. The salary RBI Candidates will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 55,200/-p.m. in the pay scale of Rs. 55200-2850(9)-80850-EB-2850 (2) - 86550-3300(4)-99750.Presently, the monthly RBI Grade B Officer Salary is Rs 1,08,404/- (approximately). Read here for more about RBI Grade B Salary