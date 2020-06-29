RBI Grade B Interview 2020 from 5 August: Download RBI Grade B Interview Schedule @rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B Interview 2020: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the interview schedule for Grade Grade B Officer. As per the RBI Notice, RBI Grade B Interview will be held on 05,06, 07,18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 24 and 25 August 2020 in Delhi and Mumbai. Earlier, the interview was scheduled on 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28 April and 04, 05, 06, 07 May 2020 which was postponed due to COVID 19 Panademic.

All such candidates who have qualified in RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam can appear for the interview round on scheduled date and time.A total of 64 candidates are shortlisted for Interview to the post of Grade B Officer in Department of Economics and Policy Research (DEPR) and 74 candidates for the Department of Statistics & Information Management (DSIM).

Candidates can check RBI Grade B Interview Schedule for DSIM and DEPR Posts through the table given below:

DSIM-2019

Interview Centre Earlier dates of Interview New (Tentative) dates of Interview New Delhi 20 April 2020 05 August 2020 21 April 2020 06 August 2020 22 April 2020 07 August 2020 23 April 2020 22 August 2020 Reserve Bank of India Services Board, Reserve Bank of India Building, Third floor, Opp. Mumbai Central Railway Station (East), Byculla, Mumbai 400008 27 April 2020 24 August 2020 28 April 2020 25 August 2020

DSIM 2019

Interview Centre Earlier dates of Interview New (Tentative) dates of Interview New Delhi 04 May 2020 18 August 2020 05 May 2020 19 August 2020 06 May 2020 20 August 2020 07 May 2020 21 August 2020

RBI will send RBI Grade B Interview Call Letter (with New Roll Numbers) to the shortlisted candidates in Phases (in due course) on their registered email address. Candidates are requested to check their mailbox, including spam and junk box for the same.

As per the official notice - "All candidates shortlisted for the interview phase are advised to note the revised schedule for the said Interviews against their earlier corresponding interview dates, as under. For example, candidates who were scheduled to be interviewed on April 20, 2020 will now be interviewed on August 5, 2020. Kindly note that the below mentioned interview schedule is tentative and is subject to relaxation of quarantine norms presently fixed by the respective State Governments. In case of further change in date/s of interview for reasons beyond the control of the Board, new dates for the Interviews will be informed to the candidates on the Bank’s website. The shortlisted candidates are advised to check regularly the Bank’s website https://www.rbi.org.in for further details and updates.”

