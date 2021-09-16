RBI Office Attendant 2020 Marks Released @rbi.org.in, Download Now!

RBI Office Attendant 2020 Marks has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on rbi.org.in. Check Office Attendant 2020 Marks Download Link & Details Here.

RBI Office Attendant 2020 Marks: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the marks for recruitment to the post of Office Attendants – 2020. The candidates who appeared in the RBI Office Attendants 2020 Exam can download their marks through the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in.

The facility of downloading RBI Office Attendant 2020 Marks will available from 15 September to 14 March 2022. The candidates can download their marks by using registration number/roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

How and Where to Download RBI Office Attendant 2020 Marks?

Visit the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in. Click on Opportunities @rbi. Click on the ‘Result’ Section. Click on the link that reads ‘Marksheet of Online Test for Recruitment of Office Attendants (2020) held on April 09 & 10, 2021’. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter your registration number/roll number, date of birth, captcha code and click on submit button. Download RBI Office Attendant 2020 Marks and save for future reference.

Direct Link to Download RBI Office Attendant 2020 Marks

The RBI Office Attendant 2020 exam was held on April 09 & 10, 2021 across India and the result for the same was announced on 7 July 2021. This drive is being done to recruit 841 Office Attendant vacancies. Selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive Test (Online Test) followed by Language Proficiency Test (in Regional Language). The candidates can download RBI Office Attendant 2020 Marks by clicking on the above link.