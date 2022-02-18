JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

RBI Admit Card 2022 (Out) for SO Posts @opportunities.rbi.org.in: Download Officer Call Letter

RBI Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for Specialist Officer (SO) on its official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in. Check Download Link.

Created On: Feb 18, 2022 20:58 IST
RBI Admit Card 2022
RBI Admit Card 2022

RBI Admit Card 2022 Download: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card of the online exam for the post of Specialist Officer (SO) on its official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in. Candidates who have applied for RBI Recruitment 2022 can download RBI SO Admit Card from the official website.

RBI SO Admit Card Link is also provided below. The candidates can download RBI Officer Admit Card 2022 for Legal Officer, Manager (Civil), Manager (Electrical), Library Professional Grade A, Architect and Full-Time Curator posts by clicking on provided link.

RBI Admit Card Download Link 2022

How to Download RBI Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Visit the official website of RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in
  2. Go to ‘Call Letter’ Section
  3. Click on the link given for the admit card
  4. Download RBI Manager Admit Card and Others

