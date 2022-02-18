RBI Admit Card 2022 (Out) for SO Posts @opportunities.rbi.org.in: Download Officer Call Letter

RBI Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for Specialist Officer (SO) on its official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in. Check Download Link.

RBI Admit Card 2022 Download: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card of the online exam for the post of Specialist Officer (SO) on its official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in. Candidates who have applied for RBI Recruitment 2022 can download RBI SO Admit Card from the official website.

RBI SO Admit Card Link is also provided below. The candidates can download RBI Officer Admit Card 2022 for Legal Officer, Manager (Civil), Manager (Electrical), Library Professional Grade A, Architect and Full-Time Curator posts by clicking on provided link.

How to Download RBI Admit Card 2022 ?