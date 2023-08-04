In this article, you will get the NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths Chapter 1 - Real Numbers. You will get detailed and accurate solutions to all the NCERT questions. Download all NCERT solutions in PDF format.

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths Chapter 1, Real Numbers: NCERT solutions play a crucial role in helping students clear concepts and build a strong foundation. By mastering these solutions, students can gain confidence in their subject knowledge and perform better in their exams. With this article, students will be able to access the NCERT solutions for Chapter 1 of Class 10 Mathematics. NCERT Solutions for Real Numbers have been prepared as per the CBSE marking scheme and special care has been taken to keep them simple yet inclusive.

The Chapter - Real Numbers discusses the following major topics:

• Basic concepts related to real numbers

• Euclid's Division Lemma,

• Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic

• Revisiting irrational numbers

• Revisiting rational numbers and their decimal expansions and

Practising with the NCERT questions and finding the right ways to contain correct answers will help to revise and strengthen the concepts in the chapter. You may download all the NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics chapter – Real Numbers, in the form of PDF.

Also Read|

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 10 Maths New Syllabus 2023-24

Some of the questions and their solutions from NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths: Real Numbers, are as follows:

Q. Show that any positive odd integer is of the form 6q + 1, or 6q + 3, or 6q + 5, where q is some integer.

Sol.

By Euclid’s algorithm,

a = 6q + r, and r = 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

Hence, a = 6q or 6q + 1 or 6q + 2 or 6q + 3 or 6q + 4 or 6q + 5

Clearly, 6q + 1, 6q + 3, 6q + 5 are of the form 2k + 1, where k is an integer.

Therefore, 6q + 1, 6q + 3, 6q + 5 are not exactly divisible by 2.

Hence, these numbers are odd numbers.

Q. An army contingent of 616 members is to march behind an army band of 32 members in a parade. The two groups are to march in the same number of columns. What is the maximum number of columns in which they can march?

Sol.

Euclid’s algorithm

616 = 32 × 19 + 8

32 = 8 × 4 + 0

The HCF (616, 32) is 8.

Therefore, they can march in 8 columns each.

To get the complete solution click on the following link:

NCERT books offer a number of problems for students to practice for self-assessment and exam preparations. Practising a variety of questions helps to strengthen the fundamentals of a topic which makes students efficient in solving different questions asked in exams based on that particular topic. Therefore, students are suggested to solve all the NCERT questions and learn to write perfect solutions which will help them score good marks in exams.

You are suggested to follow the latest NCERT Class 10 Maths Book to study the topics that have been prescribed for the current academic session. Some of the topics as well as a few chapters have been removed from the book. So, keep the latest edition of the book with you to avoid wasting time on topics which are no more a part of the latest syllabus.

For all the questions given in CBSE Class 10 Mathematics NCERT book, you will find detailed and accurate answers at Jagran Josh. These solutions will help you find the right approach to solve different questions accurately and secure high marks in exams.

Check NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths All Chapters (PDF)