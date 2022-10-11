Reshaping the education sector: Preparing youth for a fast-changing world

The education system had to make quick changes to ensure students' continued learning efficiently when a global pandemic in 2020 led to a series of lockdowns across the country.

The education system had to make quick changes to ensure students' continued learning efficiently when a global pandemic in 2020 led to a series of lockdowns across the country. This break gave the educators time to rethink certain aspects of the system, ensuring the same quality of education for all.

Every centre of education must ensure guidance, support, and acceptance for these changes to come into practice. However, a significant shift in the education system requires a holistic approach. It should give students the right tools and training to undergo the change management process.

Due to a necessity with global lockdowns, online education is now being used across borders to allow people in remote regions to get the same education as those living in cities or easily accessible areas. It is one of the most significant changes in the system due to the pandemic that's here to stay.

Online education allows everybody to gain equal access to all courses and pursue whatever they may be passionate about, from music to maths, from commerce to cooking. Many countries have even come up with e-learning services to reach out to rural communities.

However, this is easier in the developed world, where there is deep internet penetration. In developing countries like India, connectivity is still an issue, and this new challenge governments and educators face needs to be improved.

The pandemic also introduced the concept of "work from home", and many companies have continued to allow their employees to work remotely. This is, of course, more easily done in jobs that don't require a physical presence. For instance, a hotel manager, a chef, a DJ, or a gardener cannot work remotely! The pandemic also made companies realise they need employees, especially college graduates, to hit the ground running. Students must gain specific skills and grooming when they start taking up jobs. And when it comes to preparing these young students for a fast-changing world, myriad factors play a crucial role in shaping their ideologies and work ethics.

The most important one here is practical knowledge of their field and a focus on and passion for problem-solving. Such knowledge can prepare them to understand the job requirements, allowing them to deliver results with optimum efficiency.

Another concept being encouraged is to form well-rounded personalities with more knowledge. Students can achieve this by being able to take minor courses in subjects that may or may not be related to their major. It allows students to widen their scope in the professional world rather than being stuck with one career that doesn't delight them. For instance, someone studying b-tech in computer science can also do a minor in courses that are more specific to that field. However, they also have the option to choose classes such as culinary arts, graphic designing, or fashion design to widen their skill set and align with their interests.

Reshaping the current system also requires a more inclusive space where all students can avail themselves of flexibility and sound quality education regardless of the obstacles they may otherwise have to face. For instance, a specially-abled student may not have the same learning capability as others, and vice-versa. In such situations, the system must ensure to impart knowledge based on the personal level of understanding that a student may possess.

However, the agility and adaptability of the student are something that will help them achieve their optimum level of potential and growth. Students need teamwork and clear communication skills to shape more well-rounded personalities with a more interest-driven approach to learning and choosing careers. Apart from their knowledge of numbers, literature, or sciences, it is equally vital for an institution to focus on building their critical thinking and creativity and creating a balance to attain good physical and mental health.

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.