JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
Focus
Quick Links

RITES Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For Various Managerial Posts, Check Eligibility, Application Process, Salary And More

By Manish Kumar
Jan 6, 2026, 16:09 IST

RITES Recruitment 2026: The Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES)has invited online applications for various Managerial posts in different disciplines. Check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit, selection process and other details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

RITES Recruitment 2026: The RITES Limited has released notification for various Managerial posts including Group General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Sr. Manager,Assistant Manager and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 27, 2026.

You will get all the crucial details about the RITES recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

RITES Recruitment 2026 Download PDF

The details pdf for the recruitment drive including minimum educational qualification and experience criteria, fee payment, selection process & remuneration and others are available on the official website. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-

RITES Recruitment 2026  Download Link

 rited

NMMC Admit Card 2025 Overview 

The RITES Limited has released notification for various Managerial posts including Group General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Sr. Manager, Assistant Manager and others To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization RITES Limited 
Post Name Group General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Sr. Manager,Assistant Manager and others 
Last date of submission of online application January 27, 2026
Date of Written test February, 22, 2026 (Check Posts Name)
Official Website  www.rites.com

How To Apply For RITES 2026?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through  online registration system on the official website after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.rites.com/
Step 2: Click on the link RITES recruitment 2026 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Click the link and enter your unique login credentials like Application Number, Registration Number, or Password, as required to the link.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.



Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News