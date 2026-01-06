RITES Recruitment 2026: Notification Out For Various Managerial Posts, Check Eligibility, Application Process, Salary And More

RITES Recruitment 2026: The RITES Limited has released notification for various Managerial posts including Group General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Sr. Manager,Assistant Manager and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 27, 2026.
You will get all the crucial details about the RITES recruitment drive including application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.
RITES Recruitment 2026 Download PDF
The details pdf for the recruitment drive including minimum educational qualification and experience criteria, fee payment, selection process & remuneration and others are available on the official website. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below-
|RITES Recruitment 2026
|Download Link
The RITES Limited has released notification for various Managerial posts including Group General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Sr. Manager, Assistant Manager and others To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|RITES Limited
|Post Name
|Group General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Sr. Manager,Assistant Manager and others
|Last date of submission of online application
|January 27, 2026
|Date of Written test
|February, 22, 2026 (Check Posts Name)
|Official Website
|www.rites.com
How To Apply For RITES 2026?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through online registration system on the official website after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.rites.com/
Step 2: Click on the link RITES recruitment 2026 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Click the link and enter your unique login credentials like Application Number, Registration Number, or Password, as required to the link.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
