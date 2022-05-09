RMC Recruitment 2022 for 600+ Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility, Vacancy, & Application Procedure Here

RMC Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on rmc.gov.in for 617 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

RMC Recruitment 2022: Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in different trades. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications online on or before 20 May 2022. A total of 617 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 7 May 2022

Last date for submission of application: 20 May 2022

RMC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Apprentice - 617 Posts

RMC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess ITI (Relevant Trade) from a recognized Board.

Age Limit - Candidates can refer to the notification for age limit & relaxation.

Selection Criteria - Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.

Download RMC Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

RMC Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by 20 May 2022. Candidates can refer to the official notification for reference.