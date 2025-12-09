RMLAU Admit Card 2025 OUT at rmlauexams.co.in; Download UG and PG Odd Semester Hall Ticket PDF

RMLAU Admit Card 2025: Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University (RMLAU) has issued the odd semester admit cards for various UG and PG courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom, and other exams. Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University admit card 2025 has been released online on the official website- rmlauexams.co.in. As per the RMLAU Date sheet, the odd semester examinations started on December 02, 2025 and will end on January 16, 2026. All prospective students can check and download their rmlauexams.co.in admit cards using the direct link provided below. The students have to enter their exam form number to access the RMLAU Admit Cards. Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University Admit Card 2025 Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University (RMLAU) released the odd-semester admit cards for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their admit cards on the official website- rmlauexams.co.in

RMLAU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025 Click here RMLAU Odd Semester Exam Date Sheet 2025 Check here Steps to Download Avadh University Admit Cards 2025 RMLAU releases the Odd Semester admit cards online on its official portal. Before downloading, candidates must keep their form number and date of birth ready. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University admit card 2025: Step 1: Go to the official website: rmlauexams.co.in Step 2: Scroll down and click on ‘Download Admit Card’. Step 3: Enter your details and select ‘Print Admit Card’. Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download it and take a printout. Details Mentioned on RMLAU Hall Ticket The RMLAU hall ticket includes all the important details needed for the exam. Students should check every detail carefully to make sure everything is correct. Here are the main details mentioned on the RMLAU hall ticket.

Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Father Name

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Gender Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University: Highlights Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University (RMLAU), aslo known as Avadh University, is located in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The university was established in 1975, and in 1993-94, it was renamed as Dr Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University, Ayodhya in the memoriam of Dr Rammanohar Lohia. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Avadh University presently offers various UG, PG, and other courses in Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Faculty of Commerce & Management, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Paramedical, Faculty of Home Science.