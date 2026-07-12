RPSC 2nd Grade Cut Off 2026: Check Senior Teacher Subject Wise Expected Cut Off Here

The Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 started from July 12, 2026 and will continue till July 18, 2026 for different subjects. The exam will be held in two different shifts, moning and evening shifts. More than 12 lakh students have registered for 10573 vacancies for this year’s exam. The Commission will release the cutoff marks for the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher’s Exam 2026 once the result has been released on its official website. Until then, candidates can check out the expected marks for the exam to get an understanding of what can be the cutoff marks.

This article will give expected cutoff marks for each subject once the exam has been conducted, based on the candidates feedback of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are the key highlights of the Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 being conducted from July 12, 2026 to July 18, 2026:-