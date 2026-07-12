RPSC 2nd Grade Cut Off 2026: Check Senior Teacher Subject Wise Expected Cut Off Here
RPSC 2nd Grade Cut Off 2026:- Check the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 expected cut-off marks for all subjects here. The expected cutoff marks will be updated as papers for all the subjects have been completed.
The Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 started from July 12, 2026 and will continue till July 18, 2026 for different subjects. The exam will be held in two different shifts, moning and evening shifts. More than 12 lakh students have registered for 10573 vacancies for this year’s exam. The Commission will release the cutoff marks for the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher’s Exam 2026 once the result has been released on its official website. Until then, candidates can check out the expected marks for the exam to get an understanding of what can be the cutoff marks.
This article will give expected cutoff marks for each subject once the exam has been conducted, based on the candidates feedback of the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam.
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are the key highlights of the Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026 being conducted from July 12, 2026 to July 18, 2026:-
|
Features
|
About
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission
|
Exam Name
|
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Recruitment Exam 2026
|
Post Name
|
Senior Teacher (2nd Grade)
|
Exam Dates
|
July 12 to July 18, 2026
|
Cutoff Marks Status
|
To Be Announced
|
Factors that Affect the Cut off marks
|
RPSC 2nd Grade Expected Cut Off 2026
This year, the commission will fill 10573 vacancies through this exam. With over 12 lakh candidates who registered for this exam, the paper is expected to be moderate to difficult, which can impact the cutoff for the RPSC 2nd Grade Exam significantly. The cutoff either will remain the same as the previous year's cutoff or can increase or decrease based on the performance of the candidates. Given below is the expected cutoff subject-wise and category-wise for the RPSC 2nd Grade Teachers Exam 2026:-
|
Subjects
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Social Science
|
280-295
|
245-261
|
260-275
|
235-250
|
225-239
|
Hindi
|
304-316
|265-275
|290-304
|260-270
|220-246
|
Science
|
221-237
|190-203
|206-218
|179-189
|
175-185
|
Sanskrit
|
310-321
|
269-285
|300-309
|241-261
|171-191
|
English
|
290-300
|259-271
|279-282
|178-186
|
165-170
|
Mathematics
|
285-297
|
255-265
|
276-280
|
179-189
|
167-177
Factors Affecting the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Cutoff
There are several factors which determine the cutoff marks for the exam. These factors include the number of vacancies, the number of candidates who appeared for the exam, and the candidates’ performance, etc. These cutoff marks decide whether the candidate will move to the next stage or not. It is important for the candidate to either meet or score above the qualifying marks to qualify for the exam. Given below are the factors that might determine the RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2026:-
- Number of vacancies open for the posts
- The performance of the candidates in the exam from July 12 to July 18, 2026.
- The total number of shifts the exam is conducted in to accommodate the huge number of candidates.
- Difficulty level of the papers that are conducted in the six days.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.