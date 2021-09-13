RPSC AE Interview Schedule 2021 for Asst. Engineer Post (2nd Phase) Released @ rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the 2nd Phase Interview Schedule for Asst. Engineer Comb Comp Exam 2018 on its official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check details here.

The Second Phase Interview for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam 2018 will be conducted from 01 October 2021 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview schedule for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam 2018 can check the details of RPSC 2nd Phase AE Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the details of the 2nd phase of interview schedule for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam 2018 for various disciplines including Civil/Mechanical/Agriculture/Electrical.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has earlier released the interview schedule for Asst. Engineer Comb Comp Exam 2018 for a total of 1024 candidates.

Interview for Assistant Engineer Civil Post under PHED/PWD and Water Resource Department will be held from 01 October to 09 November 2021.

Interview for Assistant Engineer Civil Post and Assistant Engineer Agriculture under Panchayati Raj Department will be held on 10 November 2021. Candidates who have qualified for interview round for Assistant Engineer Post for Electrical and Mechanical for different departments can check their Interview Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.



