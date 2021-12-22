RPSC AE Interview Marks 2021 Released for Asst. Engineer Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Marks for Asst. Engineer Comb Comp Exam 2018 on its official website -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check direct link here.

RPSC AE Interview Marks 2021 Download : Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Marks for Asst. Engineer Comb Comp Exam 2018. All such candidates who appeared in the interview round for the Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam 2018 can download their marks available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

You can download the Interview Marks for Asst. Engineer Comb Comp Exam after following the steps given below.

How to Download RPSC AE Interview Marks 2021Steps Here

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the News Section available on the Home page of the website. Click on the link Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam 2018 Interview Letter for Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Examination, 2018 (Electrical/Mechanical Engineering) given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials. Take Print Out of the RPSC AE Interview Letter 2021 and save a copy for future reference.

However you can download directly the RPSC AE Interview Marks 2021 with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: RPSC AE Interview Marks 2021

In a bid to download the Interview Marks for Asst. Engineer Comb Comp Exam 2018, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number and Date Of Birth on the link available on the official website.

