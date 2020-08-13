RPSC Merit List 2020 for Agriculture Research Officer Out @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Marks and Cut off

RPSC Agriculture Research Officer Merit List Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Merit List/Reserve List/Interview Marks/ Cut off marks for the posts of Agriculture Research Officer against Advertisement No - 07/2015-16 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the Interview round for the Agriculture Research Officer Posts can check their Merit List/Reserve List/Interview and Cut off marks on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

Interview for the Agriculture Research Officer were conducted from 11 June 2020 to 13 June 2020.

Commission has released the Total Marks of candidates selected in Main Merit List and Reserve List including Merit No., Roll No., Name of Candidate, Category, Screening Weightage, Academic Weightage, and Interview Marks. All such candidates appeared in the interview for the Agriculture Research Officer Posts for Agricultural Department can check their marks on the official website.

