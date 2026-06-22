RPSC APO Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Syllabus PDF

Key Points The RPSC APO preliminary examination will be conducted on 02 September 2026.

Candidates must download the RPSC APO syllabus to guide their exam preparation.

The exam includes Prelims (Law, Hindi, English) and Mains (Law, English, Hindi) sections.

RPSC APO Syllabus 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the APO preliminary examination on 02 September 2026. The candidates who are planning to appear for the examination must download the RPSC APO syllabus and start preparing now. The syllabus is a very essential document which guides the candidates in formulating a study plan that suits their individual needs. Start your preparation by downloading the syllabus and reading it thoroughly. Going through each topic of the syllabus will help you understand it better. Once you are done with a thorough reading of the syllabus, look for the resources, book material, notes, free online material, etc. Also, start practising with the previous year papers. RPSC APO Syllabus 2026 Highlights The RPSC will conduct the RPSC APO Preliminary examination 2026 on 02 September. The candidates can check the highlights here:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Exam Name Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) No. of Vacancies 371 Selection Process Prelims > Mains > Document Verification Prelims Exam Date 02 September 2026 Official Website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in RPSC APO Syllabus 2026 Download PDF The candidates who are going to appear for the RPSC APO preliminary examination can download the RPSC APO syllabus pdf from the link given below: RPSC APO Prelims Syllabus 2026 Download RPSC APO Mains Syllabus 2026 Download ALSO CHECK: Download RPSC APO Previous Year Papers RPSC APO Prelims Syllabus 2026 The RPSC APO Prelims exam pattern consists of a total 100 objective-type questions (MCQs). The paper consists of two parts - Part A and Part B, in which 70% weightage will be given to the subjects prescribed in syllabus for law Paper (Part A) and 30% weightage shall be given to test proficiency in Hindi and English language (Part B). The Prelims syllabus covers the following topics:

Parts Topics Part A (Law) The Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita-2023 (Act No. 45 of 2023)

I.P.C. (Indian Penal Code, 1860)

B.N.S.S. (The Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (Act No. 46 of 2023)

Criminal Procedure Code, 1973

B.S.A. (The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023) [Act NO. 47 of 2023]

The Indian Evidence Act

The SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989

The Arms Act, 1959

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015

The Rajasthan Excise Act, 1950

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012

The Rajasthan Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 1992- (Sections 1-8) and the Schedule

Rajasthan Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2022- (Sec 01-10), Schedules I & II

Probation of Offenders Act, 1958 Part B (Language) English Tenses

Active -Passive Voice

Determiners

Prepositions

Modals expressing various notions & concepts like- Obligation, Request, Permission, Prohibition, Intention, Condition, Probability, Possibility, Purpose, Comparison, Contrast and Concession etc.

One word Substitution Hindi विलोम शब्द

उपसर्ग

वाक्यांश के लिए सार्थक शब्द

संधि एवं संधि-विच्छेद ( अयादि, स्वर संधि और विसर्ग संधि को छोड़कर)

पारिभाषिक शब्दावली ( प्रशासनिक) ( अंग्रेजी से हिन्दी)

शब्द शुद्धि

वाक्य शुद्धि

RPSC APO Mains Syllabus 2026 The RPSC APO Mains examination will be descriptive in nature which consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be of Law subject and Paper II will be the Language paper (English & Hindi) for a total of 400 marks. Paper Subjects Marks Time Paper I Law 300 3 hours Paper II Language English

Hindi

50 50 2 hours The paper-wise syllabus topics have been given here for Law and Language subjects: RPSC APO Law Syllabus The Indian Penal Code, 1860

The Indian Evidence Act, 1872;

Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973;

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS);

The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (BSA);

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS);

The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989;

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012;

The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015;

The Probation of Offenders Act, 1958;

The Arms Act, 1959;

The Rajasthan Excise Act, 1950;

The Rajasthan Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair means) Act, 1992; and

The Rajasthan Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2022

RPSC APO Language Syllabus ENGLISH Part A- Grammar & Usage Tenses

Determiners

Phrasal verbs

Subject-verb agreement

Words often Confused or misused

Synonyms

Antonyms

Modals expressing various notions & concepts like- Obligation, Request, Permission, Prohibition, Intention, Condition, Probability, Possibility, Purpose, Comparison, Contrast and Concession etc. Part B- Comprehension and Precis Writing Comprehension of an Unseen Passage (300 Words approximately): 05 Questions based on the passage and one Question based on vocabulary from the passage. (total 06 questions are to be set on the unseen passage).

Precis Writing Part C- Composition and Notice Writing Paragraph writing (approximately 250 words).

Notice writing (approximately 100 words). HINDI मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्ति का निहितार्थ एवं प्रयोग

दिये हुये अंग्रेजी वाक्यों तथा पारिभाषिक शब्दों का हिंदी मे अनुवाद

संक्षिप्तीकरण - गद्यावतरण का उचित शीर्षक, लगभग एक-तिहाई शब्दों में संक्षिप्तीकरण तथा गद्यावतरण पर आधारित एक प्रश्न

कार्यालयी पत्र, कार्यालय आदेश, परिपत्र, अर्ध शासकीय पत्र, निविदा, अधिसूचना, प्रेस विज्ञप्ति अभिभाषक पत्र (वकालतनामा)

सामयिक विषय पर लेख