RPSC APO Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Syllabus PDF
RPSC APO Syllabus 2026: The RPSC APO exam is scheduled for 02 September 2026. The candidates who have applied for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) examination should gear up their preparation. The candidates are advised to start their preparation by downloading the RPSC APO syllabus. The syllabus for Prelims & Mains has been provided on this page.
Key Points
- The RPSC APO preliminary examination will be conducted on 02 September 2026.
- Candidates must download the RPSC APO syllabus to guide their exam preparation.
- The exam includes Prelims (Law, Hindi, English) and Mains (Law, English, Hindi) sections.
RPSC APO Syllabus 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will conduct the APO preliminary examination on 02 September 2026. The candidates who are planning to appear for the examination must download the RPSC APO syllabus and start preparing now. The syllabus is a very essential document which guides the candidates in formulating a study plan that suits their individual needs. Start your preparation by downloading the syllabus and reading it thoroughly. Going through each topic of the syllabus will help you understand it better. Once you are done with a thorough reading of the syllabus, look for the resources, book material, notes, free online material, etc. Also, start practising with the previous year papers.
RPSC APO Syllabus 2026 Highlights
The RPSC will conduct the RPSC APO Preliminary examination 2026 on 02 September. The candidates can check the highlights here:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO)
|
No. of Vacancies
|
371
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims > Mains > Document Verification
|
Prelims Exam Date
|
02 September 2026
|
Official Website
|
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC APO Syllabus 2026 Download PDF
The candidates who are going to appear for the RPSC APO preliminary examination can download the RPSC APO syllabus pdf from the link given below:
|
RPSC APO Prelims Syllabus 2026
|
RPSC APO Mains Syllabus 2026
ALSO CHECK: Download RPSC APO Previous Year Papers
RPSC APO Prelims Syllabus 2026
The RPSC APO Prelims exam pattern consists of a total 100 objective-type questions (MCQs). The paper consists of two parts - Part A and Part B, in which 70% weightage will be given to the subjects prescribed in syllabus for law Paper (Part A) and 30% weightage shall be given to test proficiency in Hindi and English language (Part B). The Prelims syllabus covers the following topics:
|
Parts
|
Topics
|
Part A (Law)
|
|
Part B (Language)
|
English
Hindi
RPSC APO Mains Syllabus 2026
The RPSC APO Mains examination will be descriptive in nature which consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be of Law subject and Paper II will be the Language paper (English & Hindi) for a total of 400 marks.
|
Paper
|
Subjects
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Paper I
|
Law
|
300
|
3 hours
|
Paper II
|
Language
|
50
50
|
2 hours
The paper-wise syllabus topics have been given here for Law and Language subjects:
RPSC APO Law Syllabus
-
The Indian Penal Code, 1860
-
The Indian Evidence Act, 1872;
-
Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973;
-
The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS);
-
The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (BSA);
-
The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS);
-
The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989;
-
The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012;
-
The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015;
-
The Probation of Offenders Act, 1958;
-
The Arms Act, 1959;
-
The Rajasthan Excise Act, 1950;
-
The Rajasthan Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair means) Act, 1992; and
-
The Rajasthan Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2022
RPSC APO Language Syllabus
ENGLISH
Part A- Grammar & Usage
-
Tenses
-
Determiners
-
Phrasal verbs
-
Subject-verb agreement
-
Words often Confused or misused
-
Synonyms
-
Antonyms
-
Modals expressing various notions & concepts like- Obligation, Request, Permission, Prohibition, Intention, Condition, Probability, Possibility, Purpose, Comparison, Contrast and Concession etc.
Part B- Comprehension and Precis Writing
-
Comprehension of an Unseen Passage (300 Words approximately): 05 Questions based on the passage and one Question based on vocabulary from the passage. (total 06 questions are to be set on the unseen passage).
-
Precis Writing
Part C- Composition and Notice Writing
-
Paragraph writing (approximately 250 words).
-
Notice writing (approximately 100 words).
HINDI
-
मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्ति का निहितार्थ एवं प्रयोग
-
दिये हुये अंग्रेजी वाक्यों तथा पारिभाषिक शब्दों का हिंदी मे अनुवाद
-
संक्षिप्तीकरण - गद्यावतरण का उचित शीर्षक, लगभग एक-तिहाई शब्दों में संक्षिप्तीकरण तथा गद्यावतरण पर आधारित एक प्रश्न
-
कार्यालयी पत्र, कार्यालय आदेश, परिपत्र, अर्ध शासकीय पत्र, निविदा, अधिसूचना, प्रेस विज्ञप्ति अभिभाषक पत्र (वकालतनामा)
-
सामयिक विषय पर लेख
How to Prepare the RPSC APO Syllabus 2026?
The candidates who are looking forward to the RPSC APO preliminary examination can start their preparation through the syllabus. Use the syllabus to prepare in a systematic manner.
-
Print the Syllabus: Candidates must take a printout of the syllabus and paste it on or around their study table.
-
Pick Topic-Wise: Choose the topics which are easy to cover in the first place and slowly move towards the heavy topics.
-
Use Official Sources: Use the official sources for the preparation such as official websites of the government to study laws.
-
Limit the Resources: Do not ponder upon too many resources. Stick to 1-2 resources and prepare diligently.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.