RPSC FSO Result 2019-20 Declared @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download RPSC Food Safety Officer Result

RPSC FSO Result 2019-20: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the result of written exam for the post of Food Safety Officer on 13 March 2020. Candidates who had appeared in the Food Safety Officer exam can download RPSC FSO Result from RPSC official website www.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC FSO Result link is also given below. A total of 300 are qualified in the RPSC FSO written exam. Candidates can download check the roll number of selected candidates through the link.

Selected candidates are required to download the application form from the official website of RPSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and send it along with required documents to the office of RPSC on or before 23 March 2020 (Monday).

How to Download RPSC FSO Result ?

Go to official website of RPSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on ‘Screening Result for Food Safety Officer exam 2019’ A PDF File will open in which you can check the roll number of all shortlisted candidates Download RPSC Food Safety Officer Result and take a print out future use

RPSC Food Safety Officer Exam was held on 25 November 2019 from 09 A.M to 12.00 P.M at the Ajmer District Headquarter Centers. RPSC FSO Answer Key was released on 20 December 2029 and the objections were invited from 24 December 2019 till 26 December 2019.

Earlier, RPSC has released notification for Food Safety Officer Exam 2019 in the month of August 2019. A total of 98 vacancies were invited for Food Safety Officer against Advertisement no-FSO/EP-I@2019&20.