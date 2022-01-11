RPSC Model Answer Key 2022 Out for Head Master School (Sanskrit Edu.) @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Raise Objections Till Jan 14

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for the post of Head Master (Sanskrit Edu.)on its official website -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check process to raise objections.

RPSC Head Master Model Answer Key 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for the post of Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.). Commission has demanded also the objections, if any regarding the model answer key in online format.

All such candidates appeared in the written exam for the Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) Exam - 2021 for Paper-I/II can check the model answer key available o the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

You can download the RPSC Head Master Model Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Visit to the official website of Rajasthan PSC i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Go to the News Section available on the Home page. Click on the link which reads‘ Model Answer Key for Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) Exam - 2021(Paper-I)/(Paper-II) on the Home page. You will get the PDF of the Model Answer Key for (Paper-I)/(Paper-II). You are advised to download the save the same for future reference.

You can download directly the Model Answer Key for Head Master Praveshika School(Paper-I)/(Paper-II) from the link given below.

All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Head Master Praveshika School (Sanskrit Edu.) Exam - 2021 should note that they can raise their objections if any, regarding the answer key with the help of official website.

Candidates can submit the Standard, Authentic books as a proof in favour of their answer in online. You will have to pay Rs 100 against the objections after on the official website under SSO Portal/ Recruitment Portal. Candidates can raise their objections from 12 to14 January 2022.