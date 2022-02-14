RPSC Interview Letter 2022 Released for Superintendent Garden Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in,Check Download Process

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Admit Card for the Superintendent Garden post on its official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check process to download here.

RPSC Superintendent Interview Letter 2022 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Admit Card for the Superintendent Garden posts under Public Works Department. Commission is set to conduct the interview for the Superintendent Garden posts on 18 February 2022.

Candidates qualified successfully for the Superintendent Garden posts interview round can download the RPSC Interview Letter 2022 with the link available on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can download the RPSC Superintendent Interview Letter 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RPSC Superintendent Interview Letter 2022 Check Steps

Visit on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/ Go the Important Links section available on the Home Page. Click on the link "Interview Letter for the post of Superintendent Garden - Public Works Deptt. (Adv. No. 09/2020-21"displaying on the home page. You will have to provide your login credentials in the link on the official website. You will get the RPSC Superintendent Interview Letter 2022 in a new window. Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the RPSC Superintendent Interview Letter 2022 is given below.

Candidates should note that they will have to provide their login credentials including Application ID, Roll Number and Date of Birth with the link available on the official website.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission will conduct the interview for Superintendent Garden - Public Works Deptt. (Adv. No. 09/2020-21 Date 11-02-2021) on 18 February 2022.