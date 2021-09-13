RPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Agriculture Officer and Physiotherapist Posts@rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview schedule for Agriculture Officer and Physiotherapist Posts on its official website -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check details here.

RPSC Interview Schedule 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview schedule for Agriculture Officer and Physiotherapist Posts. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Agriculture Officer - 2020 and Physiotherapist (TSP) – 2018, can check the RPSC Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the interview schedule for Agriculture Officer - 2020 and Physiotherapist (TSP) - 2018 on its official website.

Commission will conduct the interview for Physiotherapist (TSP) - 2018 from 20 to 24 September 2021. Commission has decided to conduct the interview for Agriculture Officer - 2020 from 27 September to 01 November 2021.

All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Agriculture Officer - 2020 and Physiotherapist (TSP) - 2018 posts should note that they will have to bring all the essential documents in original with Xerox copy at the time of interview.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will upload the interview letter for the above posts on its official website in due course. Candidates are advised to visit on the official website for latest updates in this regards.

Candidates who have to appear in the interview round for Agriculture Officer - 2020 and Physiotherapist (TSP) - 2018 should note that they will have to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by State/Central government.

Candidates are advised to check the details RPSC Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website of RPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

