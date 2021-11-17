RPSC Online Editing Schedule 2021 Announced for Lecturer Post @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Apply till Dec 01

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the detail schedule regarding the online editing chance for the Lecturer post on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Check detail here.

RPSC Online Editing Schedule 2021 : Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the detail schedule regarding the online editing chance for the Lecturer (Ayurved and Indian Medicine Dept.). All such candidates who have appeared in the screening test for Lecturer (Ayurved and Indian Medicine Dept.) can edit online their entries/credentials as per the guidelines mentioned in the notification available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had conducted the written exam for Lecturer (Ayurved and Indian Medicine Dept.) post from 11 to 13 November 2021. Candidates appeared in the above written exam can edit online their entries/credentials as per the guidelines issued by the RPSC.

According to the short notification released, Rajasthan Public Service Commission has decided to provide the chance to the candidates to edit their entries/credentials including Name/Exam Center/Photograph/Signature/Subjects name and other details for the above exam. Candidates can edit their entries/credentials in online mode from 22 November to 01 December 2021.

Candidates should note that in a bid to edit their entries/credentials,they will have to login on the official website of RPSC and visit to the Apply Online Link or SSO Portal of the Recruitment Portal. Candidates will have to pay Rs.300 for the online editing/amendment charges.

Candidates appeared in written test for Lecturer (Ayurved and Indian Medicine Dept.) can check the details RPSC Online Editing Schedule 2021 available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

