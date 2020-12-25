RPSC Interview Letter 2020 for Librarian Grade-II Post Released @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

RPSC Interview Letter 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Interview Letter for Librarian Grade-II, Language and Lib. Dept. (Adv. No. 07/2019-20) on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Interview round for Librarian Grade-II post can download their Interview Letter from the official website of : Rajasthan Public Service Commission -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to Download: RPSC Interview Letter 2020 for Librarian Grade-II Post