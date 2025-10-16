RPSC RAS Final Result 2023 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, 2,219 candidates shortlisted - Check Merit List PDF Here

RPSC RAS Final Result 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the results of the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) 2025. The final result for the Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined competitive Examination is available in pdf format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates can download RPSC RAS Final Result 2023 by visiting the official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Result 2025

The Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) 2025 result is announced in the form of a PDF. The PDF consists of the roll number, cutoff marks, steps to download and other details here.

RPSC RAS Result Download Click Here

RPSC RAS Result 2025

Candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for RAS eam can check the details related to the exam and result through the table given below: