RPSC RAS Final Result 2023 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, 2,219 candidates shortlisted - Check Merit List PDF Here

By Manish Kumar
Oct 16, 2025, 12:21 IST

RPSC RAS Final Result 2023 has been released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for the  Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Prelims Exam 2025. The Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined competitive Examination is available in pdf format. Check all details here.

RPSC RAS Final Result 2023: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the results of the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) 2025. The final result for the Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined competitive Examination is available in pdf format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates  can download RPSC RAS Final Result 2023  by visiting the official website i.e. rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 

RPSC RAS Result 2025

The Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) 2025 result is announced in the form of a PDF. The PDF consists of the roll number, cutoff marks, steps to download and other details here.

RPSC RAS Result Download Click Here

RPSC RAS Result 2025

Candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for RAS eam can check the details related to the exam and result through the table given below:

Name of Organization

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Exam Name

Rajasthan Administrative Services 

Name of the Post

State Service & Subordinate Posts

Selection Process
  • Preliminary
  • Main
  • Interview

Official Website

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Download RPSC RAS Result 2025 ?

Candidates can download the result with the help of the steps given in this article below:

  • Visit the official website of RPSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on 'Final Result (After Interview) of Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. Exam - 2023'
  • Download the PDF
  • Check the roll numbers of selected candidates

