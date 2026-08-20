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RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 16:42 IST

RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026: The RPSC has released the final result for SI (Telecom) Competitive Examination 2024 on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on 19 August. The candidates who have appeared for the recruitment can download the merit list pdf from this article.

RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF Here
RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF Here

Key Points

  • RPSC declared the final result for SI (Telecom) Competitive Exam 2024 on Aug 19, 2026.
  • The final merit list for 221 shortlisted candidates has also been released.
  • Written exam was on Nov 09, 2025, and PET from Apr 09-11, 2026.

RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the final result for the Sub Inspector (Telecom) Competitive Examination 2024 on its official website. The RPSC has also released the final merit list along with the result. The candidates who have participated in the recruitment process can download the merit list pdf and check for their names in the list. A total of 221 candidates have been shortlisted in the recruitment process.

RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026 Highlights

The RPSC had conducted the written examination for SI Telecom on 09 November 2025 and the PET was conducted between 09-11 April 2026. Now, the RPSC has released the final result along with the merit list pdf of the selected candidates. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Exam Name

Sub Inspector (Telecom) Competitive Examination 2024

Written Test

09 November 2025

PET Dates

09-11 April 2026

Final Result Date

19 August 2026

Official Website

rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026 Download PDF

Candidates who have appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the RPSC Sub Inspector (Telecom) Competitive Examination 2024 can download the final merit list pdf from the direct link provided here.

RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026

Download PDF

How to Download RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026

To download the RPSC SI final merit list pdf 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

  • Go to the News & Events section on the homepage.

  • Click on the “Merit List (After Interview) for Sub Inspector (Telecom) Comp. Exam - 2024” link.

  • The merit list pdf will open on your screen.

  • Press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number or name to search your result.

Details Mentioned in the RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026

The RPSC SI final merit list pdf contains the following details:

  • Candidate’s Name

  • Roll Number

  • Category

  • Written Marks

  • Interview Marks

  • Total Marks

Marks Obtained by Top 10 Candidates

The maximum marks scored by the candidate who secured Rank 01 in the merit list is 294.56. Check the stage-wise marks and total marks of the top 10 candidates.

S.No.

Candidate Name

Written Marks

Interview Marks

Total Marks

1.

Govind Soni

261.56

33

294.56

2.

Sarita Bijarniya

243.41

33

276.41

3.

Lokesh

248.86

20

268.86

4.

Surendra Choudhary

248.21

19

267.21

5.

Suraj Pal Choudhary

244.74

22

266.74

6.

Mahesh Kumar

241.52

25

266.52

7.

Dharma Ram Legha

236.80

29

265.80

8.

Lokesh Kumar

232.74

33

265.74

9.

Rajendra Jat

241.49

24

265.49

10.

Gyan Singh Gurjar

237.44

28

265.44


Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Aug 20, 2026, 16:31 IST

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