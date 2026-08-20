RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF Here

RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the final result for the Sub Inspector (Telecom) Competitive Examination 2024 on its official website. The RPSC has also released the final merit list along with the result. The candidates who have participated in the recruitment process can download the merit list pdf and check for their names in the list. A total of 221 candidates have been shortlisted in the recruitment process.

RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026 Highlights

The RPSC had conducted the written examination for SI Telecom on 09 November 2025 and the PET was conducted between 09-11 April 2026. Now, the RPSC has released the final result along with the merit list pdf of the selected candidates. Check the highlights in the table below: