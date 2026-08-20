RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Download Merit List PDF Here
RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026: The RPSC has released the final result for SI (Telecom) Competitive Examination 2024 on its official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in on 19 August. The candidates who have appeared for the recruitment can download the merit list pdf from this article.
Key Points
- RPSC declared the final result for SI (Telecom) Competitive Exam 2024 on Aug 19, 2026.
- The final merit list for 221 shortlisted candidates has also been released.
- Written exam was on Nov 09, 2025, and PET from Apr 09-11, 2026.
RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the final result for the Sub Inspector (Telecom) Competitive Examination 2024 on its official website. The RPSC has also released the final merit list along with the result. The candidates who have participated in the recruitment process can download the merit list pdf and check for their names in the list. A total of 221 candidates have been shortlisted in the recruitment process.
RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026 Highlights
The RPSC had conducted the written examination for SI Telecom on 09 November 2025 and the PET was conducted between 09-11 April 2026. Now, the RPSC has released the final result along with the merit list pdf of the selected candidates. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
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Exam Name
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Sub Inspector (Telecom) Competitive Examination 2024
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Written Test
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09 November 2025
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PET Dates
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09-11 April 2026
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Final Result Date
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19 August 2026
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Official Website
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rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026 Download PDF
Candidates who have appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the RPSC Sub Inspector (Telecom) Competitive Examination 2024 can download the final merit list pdf from the direct link provided here.
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RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026
How to Download RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026
To download the RPSC SI final merit list pdf 2026, the candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
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Go to the News & Events section on the homepage.
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Click on the “Merit List (After Interview) for Sub Inspector (Telecom) Comp. Exam - 2024” link.
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The merit list pdf will open on your screen.
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Press Ctrl+F and enter your roll number or name to search your result.
Details Mentioned in the RPSC SI Final Merit List 2026
The RPSC SI final merit list pdf contains the following details:
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Candidate’s Name
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Roll Number
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Category
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Written Marks
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Interview Marks
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Total Marks
Marks Obtained by Top 10 Candidates
The maximum marks scored by the candidate who secured Rank 01 in the merit list is 294.56. Check the stage-wise marks and total marks of the top 10 candidates.
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S.No.
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Candidate Name
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Written Marks
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Interview Marks
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Total Marks
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1.
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Govind Soni
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261.56
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33
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294.56
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2.
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Sarita Bijarniya
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243.41
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33
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276.41
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3.
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Lokesh
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248.86
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20
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268.86
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4.
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Surendra Choudhary
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248.21
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19
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267.21
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5.
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Suraj Pal Choudhary
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244.74
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22
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266.74
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6.
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Mahesh Kumar
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241.52
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25
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266.52
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7.
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Dharma Ram Legha
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236.80
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29
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265.80
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8.
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Lokesh Kumar
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232.74
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33
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265.74
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9.
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Rajendra Jat
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241.49
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24
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265.49
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10.
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Gyan Singh Gurjar
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237.44
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28
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265.44
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.