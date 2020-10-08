RPSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

RPSC Provisional Result 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the Provisional Candidate List for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 on its official website. All those candidates, who have appeared for the selection process for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 can check their result available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

You can check the Provisional Candidate List for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016





How to Download: RPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission i.e. -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Go to the News Section available on the Home page of the website.

Click on the link "Provisional Candidate List for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016"on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Result for the various posts.

Candidates should download and save the result for future reference.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 on its official website. A number of candidates had applied for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam – 2016, which was the major recruitment drive launched in the state.