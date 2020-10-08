Study at Home
RPSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the Provisional Candidate List for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 on its official website -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Oct 8, 2020 12:16 IST
RPSC SI Provisional Result 2020
RPSC Provisional Result 2020: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the Provisional Candidate List for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 on its official website. All those candidates, who have appeared for the selection process for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 can check their result available on the official website of RPSC-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, the Provisional Candidate List for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 has been uploaded on its official website. All such candidates who are part of the selection process for the Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 can check the Provisional Candidate List available on the official website. 

You can check the Provisional Candidate List for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for RPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016

How to Download: RPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016

  • Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission i.e. -rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Go to the News Section available on the Home page of the website.
  • Click on the link "Provisional Candidate List for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016"on the Home Page.
  • A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Result for the various posts.
  • Candidates should download and save the result for future reference.

It is noted that Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam - 2016 on its official website. A number of candidates had applied for Sub Inspector Comb. Comp. Exam – 2016, which was the major recruitment drive launched in the state. 

