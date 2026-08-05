RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Response Sheet PDF at rrbapply.gov.in
The RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 has been released on the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the CBT Exam held on 28 July 2026 under CEN 01/2025 can now download the provisional answer key and response sheet.
Key Points
- The RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 has been released on rrbapply.gov.in.
- The CBT 2 exam for 10,970 vacancies was conducted on 28 July 2026.
- Candidates can download the provisional answer key using their login details.
RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP Answer Key 2026 on its official website rrbapply.gov.in. The Computer-Based Test 2 of Assistant Loco Pilot on 28 July 2026 for a total of 10,970 vacancies under CEN 01/2025. Candidates who have appeared in the CBT II exam can check and download the provisional answer key and their response sheets.
RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information related to RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
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Exam Name
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RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2026
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Advertisement No.
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CEN 01/2025
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Total Posts
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10,970
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Exam Date
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28 July 2026
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Answer Key Release Status
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Released (Today)
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Official Website
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rrpapply.gov.in
RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 PDF
Candidates can now download the RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 using the registration number and password through the direct link given below and are advised to check it properly.
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RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026
Steps to Download RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026
Candidates can check & download the RRB ALP CBT 2 answer key by following the steps below.
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Visit the official website of RRB, rrbapply.gov.in.
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On the home page, find the “Provisional Answer Key" link
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Now, fill in the registration number and password
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Then, the answer key of RRB ALP CBT 2 2026 will appear on your screen.
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Download the answer key and check your answers.
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Save for future references
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com