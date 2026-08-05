RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Response Sheet PDF at rrbapply.gov.in

RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP Answer Key 2026 on its official website rrbapply.gov.in. The Computer-Based Test 2 of Assistant Loco Pilot on 28 July 2026 for a total of 10,970 vacancies under CEN 01/2025. Candidates who have appeared in the CBT II exam can check and download the provisional answer key and their response sheets.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information related to RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 in the table below: