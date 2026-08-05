CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Response Sheet PDF at rrbapply.gov.in

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Aug 5, 2026, 20:08 IST

The RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 has been released on the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the CBT Exam held on 28 July 2026 under CEN 01/2025 can now download the provisional answer key and response sheet. 

RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Response Sheet PDF at rrbapply.gov.in
RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Response Sheet PDF at rrbapply.gov.in

Key Points

  • The RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 has been released on rrbapply.gov.in.
  • The CBT 2 exam for 10,970 vacancies was conducted on 28 July 2026.
  • Candidates can download the provisional answer key using their login details.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP Answer Key 2026 on its official website rrbapply.gov.in. The Computer-Based Test 2 of Assistant Loco Pilot on 28 July 2026 for a total of 10,970 vacancies under CEN 01/2025. Candidates who have appeared in the CBT II exam can check and download the provisional answer key and their response sheets. 

RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information related to RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Exam Name

RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2026

Advertisement No.

CEN 01/2025

Total Posts 

10,970 

Exam Date

28 July 2026

Answer Key Release Status

Released (Today)

Official Website 

rrpapply.gov.in

RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 PDF 

Candidates can now download the RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 using the registration number and password through the direct link given below and are advised to check it properly. 

RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026

Check Here

Steps to Download RRB ALP CBT 2 Answer Key 2026

Candidates can check & download the RRB ALP CBT 2 answer key by following the steps below. 

  • Visit the official website of RRB, rrbapply.gov.in.

  • On the home page, find the “Provisional Answer Key" link

  • Now, fill in the registration number and password 

  • Then, the answer key of RRB ALP CBT 2 2026 will appear on your screen.

  • Download the answer key and check your answers.

  • Save for future references

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

    ... Read More
    First Published: Aug 5, 2026, 20:08 IST

    Latest Stories

    Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News