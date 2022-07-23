RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Notice (RRC CEN 01/2019): CCAA Candidates to feed NCVT Marks/Grades

RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice CCAA Notice (RRC CEN 01/2019): Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to fill up 103769 Vacancies on behalf of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) this year for the recruitment of Level-1 Posts of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. Amongst the 103769 Vacancies, 20734 Vacancies will be filled through CCAAs (Course Completed Act Apprentices). More than 1.15 crore candidates applied for the RRB Group D Recruitment as per the official data. Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct RRB Group D 2022 Exam tentatively from 17th August 2022 onwards in multiple phases. Let’s look at Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) Detail:

RRB Group D Level-1 Apprentice CCAA Recruitment 2022 Notice Released

In reference to the Railway Recruitment Boards notice (Corrigendum & Amendment No.5) dated 24th April 2022, it is to inform that CCAAs trained in Railway Establishment shall be given due weightage of marks obtained in their NCVT examination in preparation of the final merit list after conduct of CBT.

With reference to the Detailed Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) No. RRC-01/2019 published on the official websites of RRBs, following changes were made earlier:

S.No. Item No. To be Read as/Amended as 1 Para 12.0 RAILWAY ACT APPRENTICES (Page 17,18) of detailed CEN Add New Para 12.4: The Course Completed Act Apprentices will be given due weightage for the marks obtained in National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) examination such that one third of the marks in preparation of the final merit list after conduct of CBT shall be based on the marks obtained in National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) examination. 2 Para 12.0 RAILWAY ACT APPRENTICES (Page 17,18) & Para 14.2 PHYSICAL EFFCIENCY TEST (PET) (Page 19, 20) of detailed CEN Add New Para 12.5: The Course Completed Act Apprentices will be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test. Add New Note (3) under Para 14.2: The Course Completed Act Apprentices will be exempted from Physical Efficiency Test.

Ministry of Railways earlier released a notification dated 9th February 2022 that included issues of Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) trained in Railways in the “Terms of Reference” of the Committee constituted on 26th January 2022. In terms of Section 22 of the Apprentices Act, it has now been decided as follows:

CCAAs trained in Railway Establishments will be given due weightage for the training done by them in Railways Establishments in preparation of the final merit list after the conduct of CBT for Level-1 recruitment.

CCAAs trained in Railway Establishments will be exempted from the Physical Efficiency Test.

Modification link for CCAA candidates to feed NCVT Marks /Grades

Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) trained in Railways candidates should upload their details of marks pertaining to the NCVT examination through the link provided on the official website of respective RRBs. This link is for those CCAAs who had completed their Apprenticeship (In Railway Establishment) on or before the last date for registration of online application for this CEN i.e. on or before 12th April 2019 (Cutoff date for completion of Apprenticeship) and filled up the required details in the submitted online application.

Modification link for filling up of Marks/CGPA/Grade for those candidates who have Completed Apprenticeship Course in Railways

Note: The link will be available up to 18.00 hrs of 31st July 2022. If the candidate fails to feed their NCVT marks, weightage of marks shall not be given to them.

RRB Group D 2022 Level-1 20734 Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) Vacancies

The vacancies to be filled from among the Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) trained in Railway Establishments and possessing a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by the National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) are separately indicated in the table below: