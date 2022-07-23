RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Notice (RRC CEN 01/2019): CCAA Candidates to feed NCVT Marks/Grades

RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice CCAA Notice (RRC CEN 01/2019): Railway Recruitment Board has activated the modification link for Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) candidates to feed NCVT Marks/ Grades.

RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice CCAA Notice (RRC CEN 01/2019): Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is going to fill up 103769 Vacancies on behalf of the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) this year for the recruitment of Level-1 Posts of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. Amongst the 103769 Vacancies, 20734 Vacancies will be filled through CCAAs (Course Completed Act Apprentices).  More than 1.15 crore candidates applied for the RRB Group D Recruitment as per the official data. Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct RRB Group D 2022 Exam tentatively from 17th August 2022 onwards in multiple phases. Let’s look at Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) Detail:

Check RRB Group D 2022 CCAA Recruitment & Vacancy Details

With reference to the Detailed Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) No. RRC-01/2019 published on the official websites of RRBs, following changes were made earlier:

*Vacancies under Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) are applicable to Apprentices trained in Railway Establishments only

FAQ

Q1. How many vacancies will be filled through CCAAs under RRB Group D Recruitment 2022?

Amongst The 103769 Vacancies, 20734 Vacancies Will Be Filled Through CCAAs.

Q2. What are CCAAs?

Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs) - Indian Railways Train Apprentices Under Apprentices Act, 1961 In Certain Designated Trades. The Act Was Enacted By The Government To Regulate And Control The Training Of Apprentices. Railways Engage Apprentices In The Workshops Of The Civil, Mechanical And S&T Engineering Departments, Production Units, Diesel And Electric Loco Sheds, Carriage And Wagon Depot And Electrification Projects.

Q3. What is the last date for CCAA candidates to feed NCVT Marks /Grades?

The link will be available up to 18.00 hrs of 31st July 2022

