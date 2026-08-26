RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2026 Live: Download CEN 05/2025 Region-wise Scorecard PDF- Link Active Soon

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon declare the RRB JE result for the CEN 05/2025 CBT-2 exam conducted on July 2, 2026. The RRB JE 2026 result will be released online on the official website: rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates can check and download their RRB Junior Engineer results using their roll number. The shortlisted candidates will move to the next stage of the selection process, which is document verification.

Candidates can view their individual scores and their qualifying status for DV Stage by logging in through the link provided on the official website of RRBs after entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth.

RRB JE CBT 2 Result Link

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB JE CBT 2 result RRB-wise. The Candidates can check their result from the official website of the RRB for which they applied. Here we are providing the direct link to the official website of RRB, from where the candidates can get the direct link to their respective RRBs.

RRB JE CBT 2 Result Link Click here

How to Check RRB JE Results?

The RRB JE 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the RRB JE 2026 exam result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the RRB for which you applied.

Step 3: Click on the ‘RRB JE CEN 05/2025 Result’ link.

Step 4: A new window will open; enter your roll number and click on the submit button.

Step 5: The result PDF will appear; check the results and download it.

Step 6: Take the printout for future reference.