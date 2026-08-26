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RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2026 Live: Download CEN 05/2025 Region-wise Scorecard PDF- Link Active Soon

Sunil Sharma
By Sunil Sharma
Aug 26, 2026, 08:33 IST

RRB JE Result 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon announce the RRB JE 2026 result on its official website- rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the RRB JE CBT 2 result.

RRB JE Result 2026
RRB JE Result 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • RRB JE Result 2026 is expected to be released soon on the official websites of RRBs.
  • The RRB JE CBT 2 written exam was conducted on July 2, 2026.
  • Candidates can download the RRB JE CBT 2 result PDF from the regional RRB website once released.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon declare the RRB JE result for the CEN 05/2025 CBT-2 exam conducted on July 2, 2026. The RRB JE 2026 result will be released online on the official website: rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates can check and download their RRB Junior Engineer results using their roll number. The shortlisted candidates will move to the next stage of the selection process, which is document verification.

Candidates can view their individual scores and their qualifying status for DV Stage by logging in through the link provided on the official website of RRBs after entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth. 

RRB JE CBT 2 Result Link

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB JE CBT 2 result RRB-wise. The Candidates can check their result from the official website of the RRB for which they applied. Here we are providing the direct link to the official website of RRB, from where the candidates can get the direct link to their respective RRBs.

RRB JE CBT 2 Result Link

Click here

How to Check RRB JE Results?

The RRB JE 2026 result can be checked online at the official website. The candidates need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the RRB JE 2026 exam result PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down and click on the RRB for which you applied.

Step 3: Click on the ‘RRB JE CEN 05/2025 Result’ link.

Step 4: A new window will open; enter your roll number and click on the submit button.

Step 5: The result PDF will appear; check the results and download it.

Step 6: Take the printout for future reference.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 26, 2026, 08:25 IST

    RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2026 Live: Steps to Check the Result

    Visit the official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) website and click on the RRB for which you applied. Now click on the RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2026 link. Download the result PDF and search your roll number using the search option. Save a copy for future use.

  • Aug 26, 2026, 08:22 IST

    RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2026 Live: Result Will Be Available in PDF Format

    The RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2026 will be released as a PDF. The PDF will contain the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Candidates should download the PDF from the RRB for which they applied and search for their roll number after downloading the file.

  • Aug 26, 2026, 08:20 IST

    RRB JE CBT 2 Result 2026 Live: Expected Soon

    The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the RRB JE Result 2026 soon. Candidates who appeared for the CBT 2 held on July 02 should keep checking the official RRB website regularly. The RRB JE CBT 2 result will be released online in PDF format on the regional RRBs.

Details Mentioned on RRB JE Scorecard PDF

RRB has released the RRB JE result 2026 scorecard on its official website. The RRB JE Scorecard PDF will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Recruitment Name

  • Total Marks

  • Marks Obtained

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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