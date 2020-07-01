RRB NTPC 2020 Exam: Check Preparation Tips to score above Minimum Qualifying Marks in RRB NTPC CBT-1

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam will be conducted after the appointment of Exam conducting Agency (ECA) through tenders and bids. Candidates are advised to utilize the extra time and speed-up RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Preparation to score above Minimum Qualifying Marks in CBT-1. RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment Process includes CBT-1, CBT-2, Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) or Typing Skill Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

So for the ease of the candidates, we are going to share some important preparation tips to score above Minimum Qualifying marks in RRB NTPC 2020 CBT-1 exam. So, let’s first have a look at the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2019 CBT 1st Stage Exam:

RRB NTPC 2020 Minimum Qualifying Marks in 1st Stage CBT

The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit:

RRB NTPC 2019-20 1st Stage CBT Minimum Qualifying Marks Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) General 40% EWS 40% OBC 30% SC 30% ST 25%

Note: These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC 2020 Preparation Tips to score above Minimum Qualifying Marks

Let’s look at some important preparation tips which help the candidates to score above Minimum Qualifying Marks in RRB NTPC 2020 1st Stage CBT Exam:

1. Analyze Latest RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Pattern

RRB NTPC 1st Stage CBT 2020 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Awareness 40 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 30 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Note:

The 1 st Stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

Stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of 1 st Stage CBT shall be used for short listing of candidates for 2 nd Stage CBT as per their merit.

Stage CBT shall be used for short listing of candidates for 2 Stage CBT as per their merit. There will be negative marking of 1/3rd mark for each wrong answer.

2. Start Your Preparation Early and Build a Study Plan

For cracking RRB NTPC 2020 Online Exam students must start the preparation with a Concrete Study Plan.

Candidates are advised to follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the three sections of question paper which are General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence & Reasoning.

3. Practice Previous Year Question Papers & Mock Tests Online

Candidates must make a habit Practicing Previous Year Paper and mock test every day to improve their speed and accuracy. Try to solve lots of previous year papers as there are many questions which are repeated from previous year exams. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.

Also try to take daily 2 to 3 Online Mock Tests which will help you in solving paper quickly online, as RRB NTPC 2020 Exam (CBT 1 & 2) will be conducted online mode as a multiple-choice objective based exam. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

4. Practice Important Topics of Each Section

Candidates must analyze the detailed syllabus of all three sections which are General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence & Reasoning and then start preparing the important topics first, i.e., most frequently asked topics in RRB NTPC Exam. Below are Section-wise Important Topics for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

5. Create & Revise Your Notes

Instead of cramming, make notes and mind maps to remember facts and simultaneously revise it frequently. Keep a notebook alongwith you to note down important points for all the four sections. For example, make notes of shortcut-methods and formulas for Quantitative Aptitude Section or make notes for important facts and dates for General Awareness & Current Affairs Section. Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefits. You have to memorize these points by revising them frequently.

RRB NTPC 2020 Region-wise Previous Year Cut Off Marks

Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. Make sure that you follow a proper study plan daily which should comprise of Previous Year Question Papers, Online Mock Tests and the Best study material for qualifying in RRB NTPC 2020 Exam.

