RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Result Update: Check How Many Candidates will be Shortlisted in 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Result Update: Check how many candidates will be Shortlisted for RRB NTPC 2021 2 nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) Exam. 1 st stage was conducted in 6 phases from 28 th December 2020 to 8 th April 2021.

RRB NTPC 2021 Exam Result Update: Railway Recruitment Board conducted the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam in 6 Phases from 20th December 2020 to 8th April 2021. Railway Recruitment Board has officially notified that it has put on hold the upcoming CBT for RRB NTPC 2019 Exam due to COVID-19 Pandemic. The official notification stated that “The recruitment process has commenced from December, 2020 after easing of restrictions imposed on account of COVID 19 and is being held in phases. Further scheduling of CBT has been held up because of various restrictions imposed by the affected states due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic once again. Candidates are hereby informed that further scheduling of examinations will be advised in due course once the restrictions imposed by various states are eased.”

RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Exam was conducted in 6 Phases from 20th December 2020 to 8th April 2021 for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways for more than 1.25 crore eligible candidates.

Note: RRB will officially notify whether it will conduct more 1st Stage CBT or not.

Candidates, who have appeared for the RRB NTPC 2021 Exam (Phase 1 to Phase 6), are awaiting the official answer key and the result of the 1st Stage CBT Exam. Let’s have a look at how many candidates will be shortlisted for the 2nd Stage CBT RRB NTPC 2021 Exam:

How Many Candidates will be Shortlisted in 1st Stage CBT RRB NTPC 2021 Exam?

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has mentioned In the official notification that Shortlisting of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in 1st Stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate i.e. 10+2 or Graduate.

The total number of candidates to be shortlisted shall be 20 times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT cum choice of posts. More than 35000 vacancies are going to be filled by Railway Recruitment Board under Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Posts. That means 20 times of more than 35000 Vacancies, i.e., more than 7 Lakh candidates will be shortlisted for the 2nd Stage CBT Exam. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit.

Separate 2nd Stage CBT shall be taken for each of the 7th CPC Level i.e. Level 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 with the graded difficulty level. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. If candidates are eligible for more than one level of 7th CPC posts as per their educational qualifications, they have to give common 1st stage CBT and corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level of 7th CPC.

RRB NTPC 2021 Final Selection

Based on the performance of candidates in 2nd Stage CBT and based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBAT/TST (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.

