RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Expected Cutoff for Level 5,3,2 Posts: Check Minimum Qualifying & Previous Year Marks

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Expected Cutoff for Level 5,3,2 Posts: Check expected cutoff, previous cutoff and minimum qualifying marks for RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam being held from 12 th to 17 th June 2022 for Level 5, 3 and 2 Graduate & Undergraduate Posts.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Expected Cutoff: Candidates, who are appearing in the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam from 12th to 17th June 2022, can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the Computer Based Test (CBT), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam being held for Level 5, 3 & 2 Graduate & Undergraduate Posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

Railways is conducting the online exam for the recruitment of 35281 vacancies under RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam (12th to 17th June 2022 for Level 5, 3 & 2 Posts)

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT 2022 Exam Pattern – For all posts Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Awareness 50 1 Hour 30 Minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 35 General Intelligence & Reasoning 35 Total 120 Questions of 120 marks

RRB NTPC 2022 Minimum Qualifying Marks in 2nd Stage CBT

The normalized marks score of 2nd stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting the candidates for document verification for the posts which do not have Typing Skill Test/Computer-based Aptitude Test:

RRB NTPC 2022 2nd Stage CBT Minimum Qualifying Marks Category Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) General/ EWS 40% OBC/ SC 30% ST 25%

Note: These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

The Cut-Off score for RRB NTPC CBT gets released at the time of result declaration at the Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks that a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process.

Expected Cut-Off Marks for RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam (Phase-2: 12th to 17th June 2022)

The online exam consisted of ‘easy to moderate’ Level Questions in shifts held from 12th to 17th June 2022. Also, there was a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2022 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam (Out of 120 Marks) Category Expected Cut-Off Difficulty Level (Easy to Moderate) General 80 to 85 Marks EWS 75 to 80 Marks OBC 70 to 75 Marks SC 65 to 70 Marks ST 60 to 65 Marks

Note: The cut-off will vary region-wise and the difficulty level of the exam.

RRB NTPC Previous Year Cut-off Marks (Region-wise)

The Cut-Off score for RRB NTPC Exam gets released at the time of result declaration at the Regional official website of RRB. These are the minimum marks that a candidate should obtain to qualify for the next phase of the exam or the final selection process. So, let’s have a look at the previous year's cut-off marks for the RRB NTPC Exam:

RRB NTPC 2022 Final Selection

The final Merit list will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT or RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT & CBAT/TST (as applicable). Also, the final appointment of the shortlisted candidates is subject to their passing the requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents/character of the candidates.