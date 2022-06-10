RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam for Level 5,3,2 Posts Begins on 12th June: Check Admit Card Link & Last Minute Tips

Updated: Jun 10, 2022 11:39 IST
RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam for Level 5,3,2 Posts Begins from 12th June: Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct the RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam for Level 5,3,2 Non-Technical Popular Category Graduate & Undergraduate Posts. Candidates need to qualify all the stages of the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam for the final selection. RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. As the competition level is quite high due to a large number of applicants, candidates are advised to follow the below last-minute tips to clear RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Cut-Off Marks:

1. Revise the Important Topics

We have listed down some important topics for the RRB NTPC 2022 Exam, which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

RRB NTPC 2nd Stage CBT 2022 Exam Pattern – For all posts

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

50

1 Hour 30 Minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

35

35

Total

120 Questions of 120 marks

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam for Pay Level 4 and 6 Graduate Posts, i.e., Traffic Assistant, Commercial Apprentice & Station Master was held on 9th & 10th May 2022 across India. The results are out at RRB Zonal websites:

2. Time Management

You are required to allocate proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during the examination.

3. Online Practice of RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode at different exam Centres. Candidates are advised to practice on the computer to buck up their speed of solving papers in online mode. You can start practicing previous year papers & mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

4. Maintain Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score

Remember that there are no sectional cut-offs and negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers in the RRB NTPC 2022 Exam. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

5. Carry your Admit Card, Photograph, ID Proof & Read the COVID-19 Guidelines

Don’t forget to take Admit Card alongwith the Photograph and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in admit card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.

Candidates are advised to go through the memory-based questions for revision purposes and thoroughly go through the exam analysis & expected cut-off to clear the 1st Phase of RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam.

FAQ

Q1. What are the Exam Dates of RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Level 5, 3, 2 Posts?

12th to 17th June 2022

Q2. What is the Exam Pattern of RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022?

Separate 2nd Stage CBT Shall Be Taken For Each Of The 7th CPC Level I.E. Level 2, 3, 4, 5, And 6 With Graded Difficulty Level. All Posts Falling Within The Same Level Of 7th CPC Shall Have A Common 2nd Stage CBT.

Q3. Will there be any negative marking in RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam?

There Will Be Negative Marking And 1/3rd Mark Shall Be Deducted For Each Wrong Answer.
