RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam for Level 5,3,2 Posts Begins on 12th June: Check Admit Card Link & Last Minute Tips

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam for Level 5,3,2 Posts Begins on 12th June: Check last-minute tips for RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam which will be conducted in online mode for levels 5, 3 & 2 Graduate and Undergraduate Posts.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam for Level 5,3,2 Posts Begins from 12th June: Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct the RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam for Level 5,3,2 Non-Technical Popular Category Graduate & Undergraduate Posts. Candidates need to qualify all the stages of the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam for the final selection. RRB applies the normalization method for calculating the qualifying marks of an examination conducted in multiple sessions having different difficulty levels of the questions. As the competition level is quite high due to a large number of applicants, candidates are advised to follow the below last-minute tips to clear RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Cut-Off Marks:

1. Revise the Important Topics

We have listed down some important topics for the RRB NTPC 2022 Exam, which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam for Pay Level 4 and 6 Graduate Posts, i.e., Traffic Assistant, Commercial Apprentice & Station Master was held on 9th & 10th May 2022 across India. The results are out at RRB Zonal websites:

2. Time Management

You are required to allocate proper time to the sections which are your strength areas. Try not to give more than one minute to any question while solving them. Instead of getting stuck with a particular question, move to other questions. Candidates must keep track of time during the examination.

3. Online Practice of RRB NTPC Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests

4. Maintain Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score

Remember that there are no sectional cut-offs and negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers in the RRB NTPC 2022 Exam. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

5. Carry your Admit Card, Photograph, ID Proof & Read the COVID-19 Guidelines

Don’t forget to take Admit Card alongwith the Photograph and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in admit card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully.

Candidates are advised to go through the memory-based questions for revision purposes and thoroughly go through the exam analysis & expected cut-off to clear the 1st Phase of RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam.