RRB NTPC Admit Card 2020 Updates: RRB NTPC Exam 2020 Date, Railway NTPC Call Letter Postponed

Check Download Link for RRB Ahmedabad Admit Card, RRB Ajmer Admit Card, RRB Allahabad Admit Card, RRB Bangalore Admit Card, RRB Bhopal Admit Card, RRB Bhubaneshwar Admit Card, RRB Bilaspur Admit Card, RRB Chandigarh Admit Card, RRB Chennai Admit Card, RRB Gorakhpur Admit Card, RRB Guwahati Admit Card, RRB Jammu Admit Card, RRB Kolkata Admit Card, RRB Malda Admit Card, RRB Mumbai Admit Card, RRB Muzaffarpur Admit Card, RRB Patna Admit Card, RRB Ranchi Admit Card, RRB Secunderabad Admit Card, RRB Siliguri Admit Card and RRB Thiruvananthapuram Admit Card

Feb 7, 2020 18:32 IST
RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 Zone-wise Download Link

Indian Railways have not published any latest notice regarding the RRB NTPC Exam 2019-20. On 15 October 2020, RRB had published the notice regarding the RRB NTPC Exam Date and Admit Card. According to the notice, RRB NTPC Exam 2019-20 were postponed which was earlier scheduled to in the month of June to September 2019. However, as per media reports, RRN NTPC 2020 Exam can be conducted in coming months.

We have put close eye on RRBs official website for NTPC Exam and Admit Card 2020. As per the RRBs Past Trends. RRB, first, will activate the link for RRB NTPC Application Status 2020. After application status, NTPC exam date shall be announced.  After the announcement of exam dates, RRB NTPC Admit Card will be released on official websites of RRB.  NTPC Call letter will be issued 10 days prior to the RRB NTPC CBT Exam 2020.

It is to be noted that, RRB will intimate all eligible candidates about the RRB NTPC Exam Dates and about the e-Call letter through SMS and email messages  on their registered mobile number and email ID. No call letter will be sent by post.

RRB NTPC Exam Date Notice

Check RRB NTPC Exam Updates Here

All Candidates who applied for the RRB NTPC (CEN 01/2019) Recruitment Exam 2019, will be able to download their admit card, once it is uploaded on the official website of the respective Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), which they have applied for.

Indian Railway, this year, a total of 35,208 Vacancies for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) under RRB/CEN 01/2019 is recruiting. According to the schedule announced in the CEN 01/2019 notification, the exam will be held between the month of June to September 2019.

RRB CBT will be held in 2 stages. 1st Stage exam will be consists of one objective paper 100 questions from General Awareness (40 Marks); Mathematics (30 Marks); and General Intelligence & reasoning (30 Marks). Negative marking for incorrect answers will be done. 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates shortlisted in RRB NTPC CBT Phase 1 exam will be called for RRB NTPC CBT Phase 2 exam.

According to official notification, selected candidates, in RRB NTPC CBT 2019 exam, will be called for the Skill Test (Computer based Aptitude Test for Station Master and Traffic Assistant, Typing Skill Test for Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist and Senior Time Keeper). For Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Commercial Apprentice, there shall be two stage CBT followed by document verification and medical examination.

Candidates can download Railway NTPC Admit Card Posts through concerned RRB link given below in the table:

RRB NTPC Zone-Wise Admit Card

Admit Card Link

Official Website

RRB Ahmedabad Admit Card

 

To be available soon

 

http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

RRB Ajmer Admit Card

 

To be available soon

 

http://rrbajmer.gov.in/

RRB Allahabad Admit Card

 

To be available soon

 

http://www.rrbald.gov.in/

RRB Bangalore Admit Card

 

To be available soon

 

http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/

RRB Bhopal Admit Card

 

To be available soon

 

http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/

RRB  Admit Card

 

 

To be available soon

 

 

http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/

RRB Bilaspur Admit Card

 

 

To be available soon

 

 

http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/

RRB Chandigarh Admit Card

To be available soon

http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

RRB Chennai Admit Card

To be available soon

http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/

RRB Gorakhpur Admit Card

To be available soon

http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/

RRB Guwahati Admit Card

To be available soon

http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

RRB Jammu Srinagar Admit Card

To be available soon

http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/

RRB Kolkata Admit Card

 

To be available soon

 

http://rrbkolkata.gov.in/

RRB Malda Admit Card

 

To be available soon

 

http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/

RRB Mumbai Admit Card

 

To be available soon

 

http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/

RRB Muzaffarpur Admit Card

 

To be available soon

 

http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/

RRB Patna Admit Card

 

To be available soon

 

http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/

RRB Ranchi Admit Card

 

To be available soon

 

http://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/

RRB Secunderabad Admit Card

 

To be available soon

 

http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/

RRB Siliguri Admit Card

To be available soon

http://www.rrbsiliguri.org/

RRB Thiruvananthapuram Admit Card

To be available soon

http://www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

 

How to Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019 Stage I Exam?

  • Visit the official website of the RRB region you have applied
  • Click on the link ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’
  • Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth
  • Click on the “Submit” button
  • Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019
  • Take a printout of the future use

RRB had released around 35,208 NTPC vacancies for various posts in the month of January 2019.

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2019, Venue will be available in the admit card .Candidates are advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates regarding Railway NTPC Admit Card 2019.

 

 

 

 

Job Summary
CountryIndia

Related Stories