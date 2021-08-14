RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021 Date Out @rrbbbs.gov.in: Download Railway CBT 1 PDF Here, View CEN 01/2019 Keys From 16 August

RRB has released a notice regarding RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021 on official websites. Check Railways CEN 01/2019 CBT 1 Answer Important Dates, Download Link and Result Updates Here

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021: Good News for the candidates who have appeared in RRB NTPC Exam between 28 December 2021 to 31 July 2021 in seven phases as RRB Bhubneshwar and Other has released a notice regarding RRB 01/2019 CBT 1 Exam on official websites. As per the notice, RRB NTPC Exam Answer Key Link from 16 August at 8 PM to 23 August 2021. The candidate can check view their question papers, responses and answer keys from 16 August onwards on RRB Regional Websites.

Candidates can also raise or submit objection, if any, against RRB 01/2019 Answer Key with a payment of Rs. 50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges for raising objection per question. RRB NTPC Objection Link will be available from 18 August to 23 August 2021.

In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

RRB NTPC Answer Key Notice

RRB NTPC Important Events RRB NTPC Dates RRB NTPC Exam Dates 28 December to 31 July 2021 RRB NTPC Answer Key Notice Date 13 August 2021 RRB NTPC Answer Key Link Opening Date 16 August 2021 From 8 PM RRB NTPC Answer Key Objection Link Opening Date 18 August 2021 From 8 PM RRB NTPC Answer Key and Objection Link Last Date 23 August 2021 til 11:59 PM RRB NTPC Result Date to be released

RRB NTPC Region-Wise Answer Key Link

RB Regions RRB NTPC Answer Key Download Link - on 16 August 2021

RRBs Website RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ahmedabad NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/ RRB Ajmer RRB Ajmer NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in/ RRB Allahabad RRB Allahabad NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://rrbald.gov.in/ RRB Bangalore RRB Bangalore NTPC Answer Key Download Link https://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/ RRB Bhubhaneshwar RRB Bhubhaneshwar NTPC Answer Key Download Link https://rrbbbs.gov.in/ RRB Bilaspur RRB Bilaspur NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/ RRB Chandigarh RRB Chandigarh NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ RRB Chennai RRB NTPC Chennai Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/ RRB Guwahati RRB Guwahati NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/ RRB Jammu – Srinagar RRB Jammu NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/ RRB Kolkata RRB Kolkata NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/ RRB Bhopal RRB Bhopal NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/ RRB Malda RRB Malda NTPC Admit Card Download Link http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/ RRB Mumbai RRB Mumbai NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/ RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Muzaffarpur NTPC Answer Key Download Link https://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/ RRB Patna RRB Patna NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/ RRB Ranchi RRB Ranchi NTPC Answer Key Download Link https://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/ RRB Secunderabad RRB Secunderabad NTPC Answer Key Download Link http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/ RRB Thiruvanathapuram RRB Thiruvanathapuram NTPC Answer Key Download Link https://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/ RRB Siliguri RRB Siliguri NTPC Answer Key Download Link

RRB NTPC Result

First, RRB will analyze all the objections and release final answer key. After that, RRB NTPC Result. RRB MI Result is also pending. We can expect RRB NTPC Result Link after the completion of whole exam process. However, there is not official update regarding this.

RRB NTPC Result Updates

Those who qualify in RRB NTPC CBT 1 will be called for 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination.

How to Download RRB NTPC Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of RRB

Click on the link given for viewing answer key

Enter your details

Click on 'Login Button'

Download NTPC Answer Key 2021

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had conducted the online exam for the recruitment of various Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, etc., under various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways.

A total of 35281 vacancies will be recruited through RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019.