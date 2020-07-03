RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Revised Vacancies, Job Profile & Promotion Policy: Last year, RRB invited applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), both Graduate and Undergraduate Posts, in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. In this article, we will provide you all the information related to the RRB NTPC 2020 Jobs; be it the nature of the work, pay scales, salary structure or the promotion policies. Let us first look at the Pay Scale of a RRB NTPC Graduate and Undergraduate Posts in detail:

Pay Scale and Salary after 7th Pay Commission of RRB NTPC Graduate and Undergraduate Posts

Pay Scale for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), both Graduate and Undergraduate Posts, as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix is shown in the table given below along with total number of vacancies:

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Posts Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission and 2020 Vacancies (Revised)

S. No. Name of the post Level in 7th CPC Initial Pay (Rs.) Total Vacancies (All RRBs) 1 Junior Clerk cum Typist 2 19900 4300 2 Accounts Clerk cum Typist 2 19900 760 3 Junior Time Keeper 2 19900 11 4 Trains Clerk 2 19900 592 5 Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 3 21700 4940 Total Undergraduate Vacancies

10603 RRB NTPC Graduate Posts Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission and 2020 Vacancies S. No. Name of the post Level in 7th CPC Initial Pay (Rs.) Total Vacancies (All RRBs) 1 Traffic Assistant 4 25500 88 2 Goods Guard 5 29200 5748 3 Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk 5 29200 5638 4 Senior Clerk cum Typist 5 29200 2854 5 Junior Account Assistant cum Typist 5 29200 3147 6 Senior Time Keeper 5 29200 6 7 Commercial Apprentice 6 35400 259 8 Station Master 6 35400 6865 Total Post Graduate Vacancies 24605 Grand Total (10603 + 24605 + 66 vacancies for the Visually Impaired (VI) candidates) 35208

Allowances for RRB NTPC Undergraduate and Graduate Posts

Apart from the Basic Pay, RRB NTPC Job Posts are entitled to several other benefits and allowances. These allowances will vary as per the various official rules of the respective Government Departments where the candidates are posted. Some of these allowances are:

1. Dearness Allowance

2. House Rent Allowance

3. Transport Allowance

4. Pension Scheme

7. Medical Benefits

8. Other Special Allowance

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) of all government employees will be calculated as per the criteria mentioned below in the table:

Category of Cities HRA Before 7th Pay Commission HRA After 7th Pay Commission X 30% 24% Y 20% 16% Z 10% 8%

The three categories of cities are classified according to their population density. Let’s look at the list of cities which fall under the X, Y and Z categories:

Categories Cities X (Population >= 50 Lakhs) Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata Y (Population 5 to 50 Lakhs) Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur Z (Population < 5 Lakhs) All other remaining cities

Job Profile and Promotion Policy of RRB NTPC Undergraduate and Graduate Posts

The Job Profile of RRB NTPC differs for Graduate and Undergraduate Posts as per the hierarchy level of different railway departments. Below are the major roles and responsibilities performed under RRB NTPC Graduate and Undergraduate Posts in different railway departments along with their Promotion Hierarchy in ascending order:

RRB NTPC Under Graduate Posts Job Profile and Promotion Policy S. No. Name of the post Job Profile Promotion 1 Junior Clerk cum Typist To assist the senior clerks and help with the data entry work Senior Clerk cum Typist 2 Accounts Clerk cum Typist a) Works under Accounts and Finance Department performing tasks like b) Keeping track of monetary transactions c) Responsible for data entry and other associated works in the department d) Assisting in Administrative Activities Senior Accounts Clerk cum Typist 3 Junior Time Keeper a) Assisting the Senior Time Keeper in maintaining the records of Arrival and Departure of Trains b) Working in different shifts Senior Time Keeper Senior Time Keeper Grade II Senior Time Keeper Grade I 4 Trains Clerk a) Maintaining General Records related to Trains and their Conditions b) Keeping track record of the number of coaches in trains Senior Trains Clerk Chief Trains Clerk 5 Commercial cum Ticket Clerk a) Issuing tickets through Computer Reservation System (CRS) and Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) b) Keeping and maintaining the records related to luggage Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Chief Commercial cum Ticket Clerk Deputy Station Master RRB NTPC Graduate Posts Job Profile and Promotion Policy S. No. Name of the post Job Profile Promotion 1 Traffic Assistant a) Responsible for traffic and signal b) Working in different shifts Senior Traffic Assistant 2 Goods Guard a) To monitor the functioning of the vehicle b) Conducting checks for identifying loose ends in the train c) To identify and address minor issues while train is moving d) To ensure brake continuity, e) Works with the Station Master and communicating information about arrival and departure of trains, etc. f) No fixed timings of work Passenger Guard Express Guard Section Controller Chief Controller 3 Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk a) Working in Ticket Booking Offices b) Responsible for commercial checking and issuing of tickets c) Booking of luggage and goods Chief Trains Clerk Goods Guard Assistant Station Master 4 Senior Clerk cum Typist a) Responsible for clerical works at different departments b) Supervises Junior Clerks Chief Trains Clerk Assistant Station Master 5 Junior Account Assistant cum Typist a) Responsible for maintaining accounting records b) Keeping track of transactions, expenditures, claim settlements, etc. c) Making accounts-related reports d) Managing and Compiling Budgets as per the rules e) Checking the financial irregularities f) Providing support to administrative related tasks in the accounts department Accounts Assistant Junior Accounts Officer Senior Accounts Officer Deputy Chief Accounts Officer Additional Finance advisor Chief Accounts Officer Financial Advisor 6 Senior Time Keeper a) Working in sync with the entire railway network b) Keeping records of time regarding movements of train c) Working in different shifts Senior Time Keeper Grade II Senior Time Keeper Grade I 7 Commercial Apprentice a) Supervising in various commercial branches b) Working under the post of Commercial Supervisor/ Goods Supervisor/ Commercial Inspector/ Parcel Supervisor Assistant Commercial Manager Divisional Commercial Manager Senior Divisional Commercial Manager 8 Station Master a) Supervising the activities of assigned railway station b) In-charge of the assigned railway station c) Ensuring smooth and timely arrival and departure of trains d) Handling Passenger issues and ensuring they don’t face any problem Station Superintendent Assistant Operations Manager Divisional Operations Manager

So, the Job Profile of different RRB NTPC Undergraduate and Graduate posts can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job in the railway department. RRB NTPC Posts can offer you a government job with a good salary package. Before applying to the various positions offered by railways under RRB NTPC recruitment, candidates are advised to look at the eligibility criteria, age limit and the educational qualification for the respective posts.

