RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 City Intimation Slip 2025 at rrbcdg.gov.in– Direct Link to Download City Details PDF

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to conduct the Second Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 2) for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate Level) posts. RRB will release the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025 on December 10, 2025 i.e. 10 days before the exam. Candidates who were declared successful in the RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 result 2025 on November 21, 2025 will be called for the next stage.
The RRB NTPC UG City Slip helps candidates in advance travel and accommodation planning. This slip is scheduled for release on December 10, 2025, which is precisely 10 days before the CBT 2 exam date.
RRB will release the City Intimation Slip only for those candidates who have been declared successful (shortlisted) in the RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 Result released on November 21, 2025. Only qualified candidates are eligible to proceed to the CBT 2 stage. The city intimation can be downloaded after visiting the regional website of RRB and by providing the registration number and password.
RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Intimation Slip 2025: Key Highlights
The City Intimation Slip is an important document that is released by RRB. The city slip informs candidates about their city of examination so that candidates can plan their travel and accommodation. Check the table below for RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025 Key Highlights
|
Category
|Details
|
Exam Name
|
RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) Undergraduate Level CBT 2
|
Recruitment CEN No.
|
CEN-06/2024 (Undergraduate Level)
|
Posts Covered
|
Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
|
CBT 1 Result Date
|
November 21, 2025
|
Exam Date (CBT 2)
|
December 20, 2025
|
City Intimation Slip Release Date
|
December 10, 2025 (10 days before exam)
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
4 days before the exam (Expected: December 16, 2025)
|
Selection Stage
|
Second Stage CBT (CBT 2)
|
Official Website
|
Respective Regional RRB Websites https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
What are the Details Mentioned on the CBT 2 City Intimation Slip
Before downloading, candidates must thoroughly cross-check all details on their city slip. This preliminary document will contain the following critical information:
- Candidate’s Name and Registration Number
- Allotted Exam City & State
- Scheduled Exam Date: December 20, 2025
- Exam Shift Timing (Morning/Afternoon)
- Date of Birth and Category
How to Download RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025?
Eligible candidates can download the city intimation slip by visiting the official website or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the Official RRB Website
- Now on the homepage click on the link titlee
- “CEN-06/2024 (NTPC-UG) – Link for Viewing City Intimation Slip for CBT-2.”
- Now Click on the link, which will redirect you to the login page.
- Provide your Registration Number and Date of Birth (DOB) in the specified format.
- Enter the security code/captcha as displayed and click the Login or Submit button.
- Your RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Intimation Slip 2025 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the PDF and print a copy for your travel arrangements and records.
