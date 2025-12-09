RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 City Intimation Slip 2025 at rrbcdg.gov.in– Direct Link to Download City Details PDF

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to conduct the Second Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT 2) for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate Level) posts. RRB will release the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025 on December 10, 2025 i.e. 10 days before the exam. Candidates who were declared successful in the RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 result 2025 on November 21, 2025 will be called for the next stage.

The RRB NTPC UG City Slip helps candidates in advance travel and accommodation planning. This slip is scheduled for release on December 10, 2025, which is precisely 10 days before the CBT 2 exam date.

RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025

RRB will release the City Intimation Slip only for those candidates who have been declared successful (shortlisted) in the RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 Result released on November 21, 2025. Only qualified candidates are eligible to proceed to the CBT 2 stage. The city intimation can be downloaded after visiting the regional website of RRB and by providing the registration number and password.