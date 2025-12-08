KARTET Answer Key 2025
RRB Technician Application Status 2025 Link Activated: Verify Your Application Acceptance or Rejection Online at rrbapply.gov.in

By Mohd Salman
Dec 8, 2025, 16:12 IST

RRB Technician Application Status 2025: RRB has activated the RRB Technician Application Status 2025 link at rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates can check their application status from December 8, 2025 using registration credentials.

RRB Technician Application Status 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to check the RRB Technician Application Status 2025 on its official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates can check the status of their applications from December 8, 2025 by providing their registration number and password. Indian Railways will also send the SMS and email to the candidates' registered Email ID and Mobile Number mentioning the status of their applications

Candidates who filled the RRB Technician Application form can check the RRB Technician Application status from December 8, 2025. In the RRB Technician Exam, questions will be asked from subjects such as general awareness, general intelligence & reasoning, basics of computers and applications, mathematics and basic science and engineering. The total number of questions asked is 100 marks, and the duration of the exam is 90 minutes.

RRB Technician Application Status 2025: Official Notice

RRB has released the RRB Technician Application 2025 on its official website, rrbahmedabad.gov.in. RRB is also sending the application status through the registered mobile and Email ID mentioned in the applications. Candidates can check the RRB Technician Application Status to see if their application is provisionally accepted or rejected by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Candidates can click on the direct link below to read the official notice.

Official Notice

RRB Technician Application Status 2025: Overview

The application status of RRB Technician 2025 has been released on the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates can check the status of Assistant Loco Pilot Applications from December 5, 2025. Check the table below for RRB Technician Application Status 2025 key

Feature / Detail

Information

Exam Name

RRB Technician 2025

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Application Status Release Date

December 8, 2025

Official Website

rrbapply.gov.in

Status Types

Accepted, Provisionally Accepted, Rejected (with reason)

Exam Stage

CBT (Computer-Based Test)

Exam Duration

90 minutes

How to Check RRB Technician Application Status 2025?

Candidates who have successfully applied for RRB Technician Grade I and Grade III online applications 2025 can now check their application status by following the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the Official RRB Website, rrbapply.gov.in
  • On the homepage, “RRB Technician Application Status 2025”, enter login credentials such as registration number and date of birth (DD-MM-YYYY).
  • Submit, and the status will display as:
  • Accepted (eligible for CBT)
  • Provisionally Accepted (may require further verification)
  • Rejected (with reason specified)

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

