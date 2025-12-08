RRB Technician Application Status 2025 Link Activated: Verify Your Application Acceptance or Rejection Online at rrbapply.gov.in

RRB Technician Application Status 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to check the RRB Technician Application Status 2025 on its official website, rrbapply.gov.in. Candidates can check the status of their applications from December 8, 2025 by providing their registration number and password. Indian Railways will also send the SMS and email to the candidates' registered Email ID and Mobile Number mentioning the status of their applications

RRB Technician Application Status 2025

Candidates who filled the RRB Technician Application form can check the RRB Technician Application status from December 8, 2025. In the RRB Technician Exam, questions will be asked from subjects such as general awareness, general intelligence & reasoning, basics of computers and applications, mathematics and basic science and engineering. The total number of questions asked is 100 marks, and the duration of the exam is 90 minutes.