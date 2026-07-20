RRC NCR Apprentice Salary 2026: Check Monthly Stipend, In-Hand Pay, Job Profile & Career Growth

Key Points RRC NCR released 2026 apprentice notification for 1,853 posts.

Monthly stipend ranges from Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,500 for 1-year training.

No permanent job or allowances; certificate awarded after 1-year training.

RRC NCR Apprentice Salary 2026: RRC NCR has released the apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification for a total of 1,853 posts under North Central Railway. Candidates who want to apply for this apprenticeship must know about the RRC NCR Apprentice salary, which is actually a monthly stipend, not a regular government salary. The stipend usually ranges between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,500 per month, under the Railway Board rules and the Apprentices Act, 1961. RRC NCR Apprentice Salary 2026 Overview Interested candidates can check all the information related to RRC NCR Salary in the table given below: Particulars Details Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Cell North Central Railway Post Name Apprentice Total vacancies 1,853 Monthly Stipend Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,500 (approx per trade & qualification) Stipend Governed by Apprentice Act, 1961 Job Guarantee No permanent post Training period 1 year

RRC NCR Apprentice Salary 2026 RRC NCR Apprentice candidates will receive a monthly stipend, not a fixed government salary. As per the Railways Board instructions and the Apprentice Act, 1961, the stipend ranges between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,500 per month, depending on the trade and qualification. This stipend is paid only during the 1-year training period. Apprentices do not get any allowances or benefits, it is given to regular railway employees. The exact stipend for each candidate will be mentioned clearly in the official engagement letter issued after selection RRC NCR Apprentice In-hand Salary 2026 As RRC NCR Apprentices are trainees and not regular railway employees, there are no major deductions like PF, Pension, or income tax from their stipend. This means the in-hand salary stays almost equal to the fixed stipend of Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,500 per month. Apprentices do not get HRA, DA, Medical, or other allowances during training.

RRC NCR Apprentice Trade-Wise Stipend 2026 RRC NCR Apprentices' stipend may vary slightly depending on the trade and qualification level (10th pass or ITI pass). Below is a general overview based on available information. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for exact trade-wise figures. Qualification Approximate Monthly Stipend 10th Pass Rs 6,000 - Rs 7,000 (Approx) ITI Pass ( 1- year trade) Rs 7,000 - Rs 8,050 (Approx) ITI Pass ( 2- year trade) Rs 8,000 - Rs 9,500 (Approx) RRC NCR Apprentice Allowance & Benefits 2026 RRC NCR Apprentice does not get the same benefits as a regular railway employee. As this is a training program under the Apprentices Act 1961. Selected candidates will get a fixed amount of monthly stipend, with no HRA, DA, medical allowance, or pension benefits. No hostel or residential accommodation is given during training. But apprentices gain hands-on technical experience and receive a national apprenticeship certificate on successful completion, which can help in future government and private sector job applications

RRC NCR Apprentice Career Growth 2026 After completing RRC NCR apprenticeship does not guarantee a permanent job in Indian Railways. But the National Apprenticeship certificate received after training holds good value for future opportunities. Candidates can use this certificate to apply for various railway recruitment exams like RRB Group D, Technician, and other posts requiring ITI qualification. It also helps in applying for apprenticeship-based jobs in other government and private organizations, giving candidates a strong start in their technical career. RRC NCR Apprentice Job Profile 2026 RRC NCR Apprentices are trained across 21 designated trades, including Fitter, Welder, Electrician, Machinist, Turner, COPA, Stenographer, Plumber, Painter, Carpenter, and Draughtsman (Civil). Training will take place in railway workshops and divisions at Prayagraj, Jhansi, Agra, and other NCR units. Apprentices work under the guidance of experienced staff, learning practical, hands-on skills related to their trade. The job profile completely focus on skill development and technical training, not on independent duty. This experience helps build a strong foundation for future railway or private sector technical jobs.