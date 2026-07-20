RRC NCR Apprentice Salary 2026: Check Monthly Stipend, In-Hand Pay, Job Profile & Career Growth
RRC NCR is recruiting 1,853 Apprentice posts under the North Central Railway. Interested candidates can check the complete salary details along with allowances and benefits in this article.
Key Points
- RRC NCR released 2026 apprentice notification for 1,853 posts.
- Monthly stipend ranges from Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,500 for 1-year training.
- No permanent job or allowances; certificate awarded after 1-year training.
RRC NCR Apprentice Salary 2026: RRC NCR has released the apprentice Recruitment 2026 notification for a total of 1,853 posts under North Central Railway. Candidates who want to apply for this apprenticeship must know about the RRC NCR Apprentice salary, which is actually a monthly stipend, not a regular government salary. The stipend usually ranges between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,500 per month, under the Railway Board rules and the Apprentices Act, 1961.
RRC NCR Apprentice Salary 2026 Overview
Interested candidates can check all the information related to RRC NCR Salary in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Cell North Central Railway
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Post Name
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Apprentice
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Total vacancies
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1,853
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Monthly Stipend
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Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,500 (approx per trade & qualification)
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Stipend Governed by
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Apprentice Act, 1961
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Job Guarantee
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No permanent post
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Training period
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1 year
RRC NCR Apprentice Salary 2026
RRC NCR Apprentice candidates will receive a monthly stipend, not a fixed government salary. As per the Railways Board instructions and the Apprentice Act, 1961, the stipend ranges between Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,500 per month, depending on the trade and qualification. This stipend is paid only during the 1-year training period. Apprentices do not get any allowances or benefits, it is given to regular railway employees. The exact stipend for each candidate will be mentioned clearly in the official engagement letter issued after selection
RRC NCR Apprentice In-hand Salary 2026
As RRC NCR Apprentices are trainees and not regular railway employees, there are no major deductions like PF, Pension, or income tax from their stipend. This means the in-hand salary stays almost equal to the fixed stipend of Rs 7,000 to Rs 9,500 per month. Apprentices do not get HRA, DA, Medical, or other allowances during training.
RRC NCR Apprentice Trade-Wise Stipend 2026
RRC NCR Apprentices' stipend may vary slightly depending on the trade and qualification level (10th pass or ITI pass). Below is a general overview based on available information. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for exact trade-wise figures.
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Qualification
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Approximate Monthly Stipend
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10th Pass
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Rs 6,000 - Rs 7,000 (Approx)
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ITI Pass ( 1- year trade)
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Rs 7,000 - Rs 8,050 (Approx)
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ITI Pass ( 2- year trade)
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Rs 8,000 - Rs 9,500 (Approx)
RRC NCR Apprentice Allowance & Benefits 2026
RRC NCR Apprentice does not get the same benefits as a regular railway employee. As this is a training program under the Apprentices Act 1961. Selected candidates will get a fixed amount of monthly stipend, with no HRA, DA, medical allowance, or pension benefits. No hostel or residential accommodation is given during training. But apprentices gain hands-on technical experience and receive a national apprenticeship certificate on successful completion, which can help in future government and private sector job applications
RRC NCR Apprentice Career Growth 2026
After completing RRC NCR apprenticeship does not guarantee a permanent job in Indian Railways. But the National Apprenticeship certificate received after training holds good value for future opportunities. Candidates can use this certificate to apply for various railway recruitment exams like RRB Group D, Technician, and other posts requiring ITI qualification. It also helps in applying for apprenticeship-based jobs in other government and private organizations, giving candidates a strong start in their technical career.
RRC NCR Apprentice Job Profile 2026
RRC NCR Apprentices are trained across 21 designated trades, including Fitter, Welder, Electrician, Machinist, Turner, COPA, Stenographer, Plumber, Painter, Carpenter, and Draughtsman (Civil). Training will take place in railway workshops and divisions at Prayagraj, Jhansi, Agra, and other NCR units. Apprentices work under the guidance of experienced staff, learning practical, hands-on skills related to their trade. The job profile completely focus on skill development and technical training, not on independent duty. This experience helps build a strong foundation for future railway or private sector technical jobs.
Also Check - RRC NCR Apprentice Recruitment 2026
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com