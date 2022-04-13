RSMSSB APRO Admit Card 2022 to release on 18 April @ rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Exam on 24 April

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: Apr 13, 2022 19:28 IST
RSMSSB APRO Admit Card 2022

RSMSSB APRO Exam Date 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is going to release the admit cards for recruitment to the post of Assistant Public Relation Officer (APRO) from 18 April 2022 onwards. Candidates who applied for RSMSSB APRO Exam can download the exam notice from the official website of RSMSSB.i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 

According to the official notice, the board has scheduled the exam for 24 April 2022 between 10 AM to 12 PM. The link to the RSMSSB APRO Admit Card 2022 will be available from 18 April 2022 onwards. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates. Candidates will be able to check their exam centre details followed by the easy steps given below. Candidates are advised to gear up with preparations for the exam. 

How to Download RSMSSB APRO Admit Card 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.  rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. Click on the 'Admit Card' Section. 
  3. It will redirect you to the notification page.
  4. Now, click on the link that reads 'RSMSSB APRO Admit Card 2022 Download Link'. 
  5. Enter your credentials and submit. 
  6. RSMSSB APRO Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. 
  7. Download RSMSSB APRO Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference. 

RSMSSB APRO Exam Date

RSMSSB APRO Exam Pattern

The selection process revolves around a written test and Interview. Those who will qualify in the written test will be called for an interview round which will be of 25 marks. RSMSSB APRO exam will consist of an objective type test (objective) and interview. The level of the exam will be Senior Secondary Level for Paper-II (language paper). 

Paper Subjects Marks/Questions Time
1 Law 150/150 3 hours
2 Language (General Hindi/English) 25/50 2 hours

 

 

