RSMSSB APRO Result 2022 Announced on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Here's Direct Link

RSMSSB APRO Result 2022: Rajasthan Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the result for the Post of Assistant Public Relation Officer APRO (76 Post) Recruitment 2021. Candidates who appeared in the RSMSSB APRO Exam 2022 can download their results from the official website of RSMSSB.i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB APRO Exam 2022 was conducted on 24 April 2022 at various exam centres across the state. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download RSMSSB APRO Result 2022?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB.i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the link that reads 'APRO 2021: List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification' flashing on homepage. Click on Download Link. then, A PDF will be opened. Download RSMSSB APRO Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download RSMSSB APRO Result 2022

The board issued an advertisement for this recruitment examination on 24 November 2021. The candidates were allowed to submit their online applications from 3 December to 31 December 20222. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the result. According to the result, around 2 times the candidates were shortlisted for document verification. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has also released the Cut Off Marks. Candidates can check RSMSSB APRO Result 2022 Cut Off below and evaluate their marks.

RSMSSB APRO Result 2022: Cut Off Marks