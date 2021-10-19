RSMSSB Exam Date 2021 for Asst Fire Officer & Fireman Released @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Download PDF

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam date for Asst Fire Officer & Fireman posts on its official website -rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check detail here.

RSMSSB Asst Fire Officer & Fireman Exam Date 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam date for Asst Fire Officer & Fireman. All such candidates who have applied successfully for Asst Fire Officer & Fireman posts can check the exam date schedule available on the official website of Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) -rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The PDF of the Asst. Fire Officer & Fireman posts is available on the official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

According to the short notification released, Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has decided to conduct the written exam for Asst. Fire Officer & Fireman posts on 29 January 2022. RSMSSB will released the detail exam programme in due course on its official website.

All such candidates who have applied for the Asst. Fire Officer & Fireman posts are advised be in touch with official website of Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) for further update.

Earlier Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) had released the recruitment notice for the 629 Fireman & Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) posts. Candidates having educational qualification including 12th passed/Graduation with age limit for 18 to 40 years have applied for the major recruitment drive launched in the state.

The selection for Fireman & Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the written exam.

Candidates who have applied for Fireman & Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) posts can check the RSMSSB Asst Fire Officer & Fireman Exam Date 2021 from the official website by following these steps.

How to Download: RSMSSB Asst Fire Officer & Fireman Exam Date 2021