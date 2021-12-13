RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Admit Card 2021: Check Exam Date, Admit Card Release Date & Exam Patter Details Here

RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Admit Card 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is going to release the admit cards today for recruitment to the post of Computer Sanganak on its website. The candidates will be able to download their admit card through the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, once released.

As per the notice, The written exam will be held on 19 December 2021, from 10 am to 12 pm at various exam centers. The candidates are advised to report at the exam center 1 hour 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam.

How to download RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the ‘Recruitment’ Section. It will redirect you to the new window. Click on ‘Admit Card’. Click on the notification link that reads ‘RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Admit Card 2021’. Enter the required registration number, date of birth, and other details to log in and download the admit card. Download RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Admit Card 2021 - to active soon

The candidates are appearing for the exam are required to follow all covid-19 norms. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. This drive is being done to recruit 250 vacancies for Computer Sanganak. The admit cards for CBT will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time.

RSMSSB Computer Sanganak Exam Pattern

According to the syllabus, there will be 100 Questions of Multiple Choice (Objective Type) carrying 100 marks. There will be negative marking. The minimum qualifying marks shall be 40% of the total marks of the examination. The Duration of the Exam is 2 hours. The scheme of the exam is given below.