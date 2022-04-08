RSMSSB Computer (Sanganak) Final Result 2022 Declared @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Here's Direct Link

RSMSSB Computer (Sanganak) Final Result 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final result of Sanganak {Computor} on its website. The list of selected candidates can be downloaded from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Computer (Sanganak) Written Exam was conducted on 19 December 2021 (Sunday) and the result for the same was announced on 25 February 2022 (Friday). The selected candidates were called for documentation wherein, 213 candidates from Non-TSP Area and 16 from TSP Area have been selected for the engagement. Candidates can check RSMSSB Computer (Sanganak) Final Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download RSMSSB Computer (Sanganak) Final Result 2022?

Visit the official website. i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the 'Result' Section. Then, click on the link that reads 'Computer 2021: Recommendation of Finally Selected Candidates' flashing on homepage. A PDF will be opened. Check your result. Download RSMSSB Computer (Sanganak) Final Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download RSMSSB Computer (Sanganak) Final Result 2022

RSMSSB Computer (Sanganak) Cut Off Marks

Category Cut Off Marks Gen Gen 68.5897 Fem 65.9231 Wid 40.7436 Div 44.5385 Gen- EWS Gen 66.1026 Fem 59.7436 Wid NA Div - SC Gen 55.641 Fem 47.0769 Wid NA Div - ST Gen 60.8974 Fem 51.1795 Wid NA Div - OBC Gen 67.8462 Fem 61.7692 Wid NA Div - MBC Gen 63.3846 Fem 40.7692 Wid NA Div - Sahariya Gen NA Fem - Wid - Div -

Horizontal Reservation