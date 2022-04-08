Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

RSMSSB Computer (Sanganak) Final Result 2022 Declared @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Here's Direct Link

RSMSSB Computer (Sanganak) Final Result 2022 has been released by Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). Check Direct Link Here. 

Created On: Apr 8, 2022 11:39 IST
RSMSSB Computer (Sanganak) Final Result 2022:  Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final result of Sanganak {Computor} on its website. The list of selected candidates can be downloaded from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 

RSMSSB Computer (Sanganak) Written Exam was conducted on 19 December 2021 (Sunday) and the result for the same was announced on 25 February 2022  (Friday). The selected candidates were called for documentation wherein, 213 candidates from Non-TSP Area and 16 from TSP Area have been selected for the engagement. Candidates can check RSMSSB Computer (Sanganak) Final Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. 

How to Download RSMSSB Computer (Sanganak) Final Result 2022?

  1. Visit the official website. i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 
  2. Click on the 'Result' Section. 
  3. Then, click on the link that reads 'Computer 2021: Recommendation of Finally Selected Candidates' flashing on homepage. 
  4. A PDF will be opened.
  5. Check your result. 
  6. Download RSMSSB Computer (Sanganak) Final Result 2022 and save it for future reference. 

Direct Link to Download RSMSSB Computer (Sanganak) Final Result 2022

RSMSSB Computer (Sanganak) Cut Off Marks

Category

Cut Off Marks

Gen

Gen

68.5897

Fem

65.9231

Wid

40.7436

Div

44.5385

Gen- EWS

Gen

66.1026

Fem

59.7436

Wid

NA

Div

-

SC

Gen

55.641

Fem

47.0769

Wid

NA

Div

-

ST

Gen

60.8974

Fem

51.1795

Wid

NA

Div

-

OBC

Gen

67.8462

Fem

61.7692

Wid

NA

Div

-

MBC

Gen

63.3846

Fem

40.7692

Wid

NA

Div

-

Sahariya

Gen

NA

Fem

-

Wid

-

Div

-

Horizontal Reservation

Category Cut-Off Marks
LD/CP 54.4872
SP 46.3846
B/LV 55.0256
HI 49
MIMD  NA
Ex-Serviceman 35.4103
DE 40.4103

RSMSSB Computer (Sanganak)  Cut Off Marks

Gen

Gen

52.0513

Fem

40.1026

Wid

NA

Div

-

SC

Gen

49.2821

Fem

-

Wid

-

Div

-

ST

Gen

41.2564

Fem

NA

Wid

NA

Div

-

Horizontal Reservation

Category Cut-Off Marks
LD/CP NA
SP NA
Ex-Serviceman NA
DE NA

