RSMSSB JE Revised Dates 2022 (OUT) @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Exam Time Table Here

RSMSSB JE Revised Dates 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB/ RSSB) has released the revised exam dates for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (TSP & Non-TSP) vacancies. Candidates who applied for RSMSSB JE Recruitment 2022 (Advt No. 01/2022) can download the exam time table from the official website of RSMSSB.i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the exam is scheduled to be held on May 18, 19 and 20 in two sessions: 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 AM to 4.30 PM. The details of the exam can be checked in the below table. The board will release RSMSSB JE Admit Card in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Exam Name Exam Date Exam Time Junior Engineer -Civil - Degree Holders 18 May 2022 (Morning) 10 AM to 12 PM Junior Engineer -Civil - Diploma Holders 18 May 2022 (Evening) 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM Junior Engineer - Electrical - Degree Holders 19 May 2022 (Morning) 10 AM to 12 PM Junior Engineer -Electrical- Diploma Holders 19 May 2022 (Evening) 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM Junior Engineer -Mechanical/Electrical- Degree Holders 20 May 2022 (Morning) 10 AM to 12 PM Junior Engineer -Mechanical/Electrical- Diploma Holders 20 May 2022 (Evening) 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM

Earlier, this exam was to be held from 7 to 9 May but has been cancelled due to another board exam. The candidates will be able to download RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2022 in due course of time. Candidates can download RSMSSB JE Exam Notice by clicking on the above link.

This drive is being done to recruit 1092 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and document verification.