RSMSSB LDC 2020 DV Dates Announced, Check LDC/Junior Assistant & Clerk DV Schedule Here

RSMSSB LDC 2020 DV Date: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification dates for recruitment to the post of Lower Division Clerk/Junior Assistant and Clerk. All those whose roll number in the list are advised to check their schedule on the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

All shortlisted candidates are required to appear on 8 February 2020 at 11 AM at Guru Nanak Council, Adarsh Nagar, Jaipur along with the requisite documents. Candidates will have to bring the two copies of documents on the day of document verification. Otherwise, their candidature could be cancelled.

The board has shortlisted 10 candidates whose roll number has been published along with the DV schedule. Such candidates are advised to visit the official website or check their schedule directly by clicking on the provided link.

Check RSMSSB LDC/Junior Assistant & Clerk DV Schedule 2020 Here



Candidates will have to submit the detailed application form on the day of document verification. Candidates are advised to read all instructions before submitting DAF. The detailed application form will be submitted in two copies along with a Demand Draft of Rs. 100/-.

Candidates will have to make a demand draft in the favour of Indian Postal Order, Secretary, Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur and submit it with DAF and documents copies on the day of document verification. Candidates can check RSMSSB LDC/Junior Assistant & Clerk DV Schedule in the above link.

This exam is being done to recruit 11255 vacancies for the post of LDC/ Junior Assistant & Clerk Grade-II. The online application for the same was started on 10 May 2018 and closed on 8 June 2018.

Latest Government Jobs:

DSSSB Recruitment 2020: Apply for 5000+ TGT, PGT, Clerk, Steno, Assistant and Other Posts @dsssb.delhi.gov.in



Hindustan Copper Limited HCL Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 161 Apprentice Posts, Apply by 15 February

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2020: Apply before 31 Jan @upsconline.nic.in, 421 Vacancies Notified for Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer Posts



