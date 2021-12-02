RSMSSB Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector Recruitment 2021 for 197 Vacancies, Apply Online Now!

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB/ RSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of recruitment of Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 2nd December 2021 to 31 December 2021. The link to the online application can be accessed directly by scrolling down. A total of 197 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 2 December 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 31 December 2021

Exam Date: 12 and 13 February 2022

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Name of Post Total TSP Area 168 Non TSP Area 29 Total 197

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess 10th passed from a recognized Board.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of a written test. The scheme of the exam is given below.

Question Paper Exam Name Marks Time Paper 1 General Knowledge 100 Marks 2 hours Paper 2 Language 100 Marks 2 hours Paper 3 Auto Mobile & Technical Engineering 200 Marks 3 hours

Download RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

How to apply for RSMSSB Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 2 to 31 December 2021 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Application Fee