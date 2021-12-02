Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

RSMSSB Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector Recruitment 2021 for 197 Vacancies, Apply Online Now!

RSMSSB Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 197 Vacancies. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 2, 2021 16:51 IST
RSMSSB Recruitment 2021:  Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB/ RSSB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of recruitment of Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 2nd December 2021 to 31 December 2021. The link to the online application can be accessed directly by scrolling down. A total of 197 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 2 December 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 31 December 2021
  • Exam Date: 12 and 13 February 2022

 RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Name of Post

Total

TSP Area

168

Non TSP Area

29

Total

197

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess 10th passed from a recognized Board.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of a written test. The scheme of the exam is given below.

Question Paper

Exam Name

 Marks

Time

Paper 1

General Knowledge

100 Marks

2 hours

Paper 2

Language

100 Marks

2 hours

Paper 3

Auto Mobile & Technical Engineering

200 Marks

3 hours

How to apply for RSMSSB Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 2 to 31 December 2021 at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • For GEN/ BC/ OBC Creamy Layer: Rs. 450/-
  • For BC/ OBC Non-Creamy Layer: Rs. 350/-
  • For SC/ ST Candidates: Rs. 250/-
  • Pay Mode: Through Online

