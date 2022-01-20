RSMSSB MVSI Exam Date 2021 Announced @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Admit Cards Soon

RSMSSB MVSI Exam Date 2021 has been announced by Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) on rsmssb.rajathan.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Download Link and other details here.

RSMSSB MVSI 2021 Exam Date: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has today announced the exam date of Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector posts on its website. All those who applied for RSMSSB MVSI Recruitment 2021 can download the complete notice from the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notice, RSMSSB MVSI 2021 Exam is scheduled to be held on 12 and 13 February 2022 at various exam centres. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB MVSI 2021 Exam Date

Exam Exam Date Exam Time Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector Exam 2021 February 12 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon

(2 hour) Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector Exam 2021 February 12 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM

(2 hour) Motor Vehicle Sub Inspector Exam 2021 February 13 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM

(3 hour)

This drive is being done to recruit 629 vacancies of Assistant Fire Officer and 600 for Fireman Posts. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and document verification. RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 Online Applications were started in September.

